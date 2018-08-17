Fields ablaze as junior footballers step up for finals

LIGHTNING QUICK: Group 1 Under-13 leading try-scorer Grayson Reimer will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat for the Grafton Ghosts this weekend if they are to make it to consecutive grand finals.

LIGHTNING QUICK: Group 1 Under-13 leading try-scorer Grayson Reimer will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat for the Grafton Ghosts this weekend if they are to make it to consecutive grand finals. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Every club in the Group 1 junior rugby league competition will be represented as the minor and major semi-finals take place tomorrow in Lismore.

The Clarence Valley contingent will be well represented as well with Clarence Coast Magpies earning finals berths across six age groups.

Meanwhile Grafton Ghosts will have three teams in the finals, while the South Grafton Rebels will be cheering loudly for their Under-15s side who will meet Ballina in the major semi-final.

The match of the weekend will be the local derby minor semi-final in the Under-14s when Grafton line up against the Magpies.

While the Ghosts might hold the wood over the rivals winning three of the four meetings between the pair this season, it was Clarence Coast who had the last laugh the last time they met winning 24-8 at McKittrick Park.

The Ghosts Under-13s side, which took out the premiership last season, will have plenty of work to do to go back-to-back as they meet Casino in the minor final.

All the action kicks off at Woodlawn from 9am.

GROUP 1 JUNIOR LEAGUE FINALS

MAJOR SEMI-FINALS

9am U10's Kyogle vs Casino

9:50am U11's Kyogle vs Clarence Coast

10:40am U12's Marist vs Grafton

11:30am GLT Marist v Casino

12:30pm U13's Marist vs Ballina

1:30pm U14's Kyogle vs Ballina

2:30pm U15's Sth Grafton vs Ballina

3:30pm U16's Casino vs Clarence Coast

MINOR SEMI-FINALS

9am U10's Clarence Coast vs Ballina

9:50am U11's Casino vs Marist

10:40am U12's Clarence coast vs Ballina

11:30am GLT Kyogle v Clarence

12:30pm U13's Grafton vs Casino

1:30pm U14's Grafton vs Clarence

2:30pm U15's Kyogle vs Marist

3:30pm U16's Ballina vs Kyogle