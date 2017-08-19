Menu
A fire at Noosa North Shore has destroyed three houses and damaged two others.
A fire at Noosa North Shore has destroyed three houses and damaged two others.
News

Fierce blaze destroys three Noosa homes, damages two others

by Jessica Bahr
19th Aug 2017 1:31 PM
UPDATE: Station Officer Brenden Riches has praised crews for their efforts in saving two homes after three were destroyed by a fire at Noosa North Shore. 

"The crews did a fantastic job," he said.

"There were strong winds today which fanned the flames into other houses...unfortunately it did take us some time to get here because it is a remote location and we did have some issues with water supply.

"My heart goes out to the people who have lost their homes today.

NOOSA FIRE: Station Sfficer Brenden Riches praised the crews for their work at Noosa North Shore.
NOOSA FIRE: Station Sfficer Brenden Riches praised the crews for their work at Noosa North Shore.

"There were no injuries and everybody was out on arrival...that's the main thing.

"There was no loss of life or injuries but it is still a sad story."

Witness Erin Burgess said she had never seen anything like it in the area. 

"We were approaching from Good Chap Street and thought maybe the Marina was on fire," she said.

"The flames were huge."

Crews remain at the area monitoring fires in the surrounding bush. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

UPDATE: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has confirmed three homes have been destroyed and another two have suffered damage after a fire at Noosa North Shore. 

Initial reports indicated two houses had been damaged. 

All persons have been accounted for. 

Police and ambulance personnel remain on scene and fire crews are currently dampening down the area. 

EARLIER: Crews remain on scene at Noosa Northshore. 

The fire, which has destroyed two structures, has been brought under control. 

More to come.

EARLIER: FOUR fire crews are currently battling a blaze which has engulfed two houses at Noosa North Shore.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Noosa River Dr about 12.30pm.

Initial reports indicated two houses were well involved.

The crews are currently trying to protect exposures and vegetation.

It is not yet known whether there were any occupants in the houses at the time the fire broke out.

More to come.

    Local Partners