Fierce competition expected across Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

EXPERIENCE THE THRILL: The open bull ride at tonight's Lawrence Twilight Rodeo promises to be a wild ride with a strong field of competitors. Adam Hourigan

RODEO: After realising a decade-long dream by claiming victory in last year's Lawrence Twilight Rodeo open bull ride, hometown hero Clint Glass will be keen to go back to back when he saddles up again to defend his title.

The task won't be easy for the Tamworth-based cowboy, who grew up visiting the Maclean Showground for the annual event.

Organiser Bruce Green said with 19 nominations for the rodeo's main event, competition would be strong for the open bull ride title, as well as the $1000 prize up for grabs in the final event of the night, the open bull chute-out.

Leading the field of competitors vying for the title is international rider Troy Wilkinson, a regular on the PBR circuit.

The cowboy from Upper Horton has had a strong 2018 season on the PBR tour in the US and Green said it was exciting to have a rider of his calibre nominate for the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

"He has been riding recently in Las Vegas in the PBR World Finals, so it's a pretty big thing for the rodeo to have him nominate for a ride on Saturday," Green said.

"He is back home in Australia over Christmas and is getting a few rides in before the national finals in Tamworth, so it's huge to have him nominate here."

Glass will also face tough competition from five-time National Rodeo Association champion Jack McArthur, with the Queensland cowboy looking to ride well in front of a packed Maclean Showground.

"It's a solid field in the bull riding, and right across the program we've got strong nominations," Green said.

"In the open bull ride, the top eight riders, whether it's on scores or time, will also go into a chute-out and the winner will take home $1000, just to add to the excitement of the night.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, a really good time."

The Lawrence Twilight Rodeo is at the Maclean Showgrounds this evening, with the main event from 6pm. Adult tickets $25, children under 16 $15 and under-fives enter free.