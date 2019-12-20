Fierce rivalry reignites as Harwood meet Sawtell at summit

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE : All form goes out the window when Harwood meet Sawtell.

The two top sides from the inaugural North Coast Cricket Council Premier League season may be back at the summit, but things haven’t quite gone to plan for Sawtell this year.

“They’ll be disappointed with the season they’ve had so far,” Harwood opening batsman Nathan Ensbey said.

The ledger is all square between the sides this season with a win apiece at Harwood Oval but today, they take to Sawtell’s home turf at Richardson Park and Ensbey is expecting a tough match.

“With the way their season has gone so far, they’ll be extra motivated to get a win,” he said.

Ensbey said a number of new personnel are yet to click at the southern club but he expects it won’t be long until they start clawing their way back into the fight.

Coffs Harbour captain Richie Gallichan will again be looking to lead his side to victory.

“They have had a few new recruits coming in who are yet to start performing. They’ll be fired up to take us on,” he said.

The round nine clash will mark the first of three straight weekends that Harwood will take on Sawtell at Richardson Park but Ensbey and company are ready for the action.

“We’ll have them for three games in a row down there. It’s a good chance for us to prove why we belong at the top of the ladder,” he said.

After today’s clash, the two sides will return to Richardson Park on January 4 for the first of the two-day matches of the season, a challenge that Ensbey said Harwood have been eagerly awaiting.

“We’re well suited to the two-day game. Our batting is more polished over the course of a longer innings,” he said. “We’re a side who really pride ourselves on our batting ability and we’ll be looking to make it count early next year.”

With young stars Hayden Ensbey and Troy Turner taking part in the Northern NSW Pathway Challenge in Bathurst, Harwood will be hoping for another big display from Corey Lewis alongside their more experienced squad members.

In the other match of the round, third placed Northern Districts Rebels take on Valleys.

GAME DAY: Sawtell host Harwood at Richardson Park while the Northern Districts travel to Valleys’ Rowe Oval, Dorrigo, with both games set to start at 1pm today.