FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

Police and emergency services look over the burned out wreckage of a car where the driver died after it hit a tree and caught fire west of Iluka. Photo: Adam Hourigan

POLICE have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fiery single-car crash near Iluka on July 29.



The woman was 24-year-old Rochelle White from Ballina.

Grafton police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said Ms White had been identified via dental records, and a probability statement submitted to the coroner by crash investigators had been accepted.

Insp Reid had previously described the scene as “horrific” for emergency services and witnesses.

Insp said numerous witnesses described the car as driving at excessive speed and erratically before the collision.