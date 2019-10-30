Fiery M1 four-truck crash mayhem

Commuters are being met with gridlock on the M1 this morning after a truck exploded into flames on the M1 after ploughing into three parked trucks on the Central Coast.

The B-double hit the heavy work vehicles while driving through a roadworks zone about 2.10am just past the Sparks Rd overpass near Halloran.

Four men are being treated for shock following the accident while the driver, who will undergo mandatory testing, is being treated for a shoulder injury.

All of the men have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The B-double crashed into three trucks parked at nearby roadworks. Picture: TNV

The truck erupted into flames, which quickly spread to the other nearby vehicles.

The crash has caused traffic mayhem on the M1 this morning, with one of two northbound lanes open.

Traffic on the motorway is still very heavy as firefighters work to move the crash and reopen the last lane.

Southbound lanes were closed earlier this morning but have now reopened.

Emergency services are still on site so exercise caution & expect delays. pic.twitter.com/bhZ5Ed3n49 — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 29, 2019

Firefighters have been working to douse the fire, which has now been extinguished.

NSW Fire and Rescue Acting Superintendent Nick Andronicus said crews are now working on moving the crash to reopen all lanes on the highway.

HALLORAN: 1 northbound lane has reopened on the M1 Pacific Mwy at Sparks Rd due to a 4-truck crash. 1 of 2 northbound lanes remains closed. Traffic's still heavy in both directions, continue to exercise caution & allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/yT1tlcyoXY — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 29, 2019



Motorists heading northbound are being told to use the off-ramp at Sparks Road, Hue Hue Rd, Bushells Ridge Rd, Gosford Rd, Wyee Rd and then the northbound on-ramp at Mandalong Rd to return to the M1.

Heavy vehicles are being asked to use the off-ramp to Sparks Rd, Pacific Hwy, Wyee Rd and then the northbound on-ramp at Mandalong Rd to return to the M1 Pacific Mwy.

Major delays are expected throughout the morning as authorities work to clean-up the crash site.

No injuries have been reported.