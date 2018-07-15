FIFO runner's fleeting visit at an end

MDN PLTE: Fleeting Princess will live up to her name when she returns to Sydney, fleeing the Clarence Valley after a few weeks on the track with Dwayne Schmidt.

On South Grafton Cup Day, the filly drew a wide barrier and still managed to fly into second place two and a half lengths ahead of third place, No Doubt A Lady in the George's Tree Services Maiden Handicap.

But on Sunday, it might all fall into place for the three-year-old who will jump from barrier four with Grafton jockey Matthew Paget on top once again in the A Tom - Builder Maiden Plate (1100m)

"Last Sunday she run a good race,” Schmidt said.

"She hasn't done much this week, she's only been swimming and she's got a better barrier draw.

"She's had a reasonably easy week in the water and walking, I don't think she needs any more work to be fit.”

Schmidt said since the filly came to Grafton about three weeks ago, she had done some trackwork with Paget in the lead-up to the carnival.

"She's relatively new with me, her owners came up to win a race over the carnival, they come up for the July Racing Carnival every year,” he said.

"(Tomorrow) I don't think we will be riding her as hard in the early stages.”

It's not the first time Fleeting Princess has had a solid second placing, coming in less than half a length behind the winner, Sheza Danza, at Nowra, with the horse in third place nearly four and a half lengths behind her under trainer David Pfieffer.

With only four career starts on her record, the three-year-old has a long way to go, but if her last two placings indicate anything, she will be a good chance against the field of fresh runners on Sunday.

"The field is not quite as strong as what it was last week,” Schmidt said.

"I think she's got a very good chance.

"I'd say she might end up a provincial horse if she improves.

"She's only lightly raced so she could improve with a lot more time.”

While this is likely to be Schmidt's last race before she returns to Sydney, Schmidt said the filly had been a pleasure to have in the stables.

"Fleeting Princess is pretty good to have around,” he said.

"Her temperament is pretty calm for a filly and she's good to have in the stables.”

Fleeting Princess will jump from barrier four in race three at 1.50pm.