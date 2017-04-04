23°
15 years of tartan-filled friendship

Caitlan Charles
| 4th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
(Back) Steve Walston, President of the Maclean RSL Sub Branch, Jenny Blanch, RSL Sub Branch Area Coordinator Beverly Daley, and Murray Fowke, (front) Dawn Saint and Marie Clarke at the 15th anniversary of the Tartan Brushy Sub Branch Day Club on Tuesday, April 4.
(Back) Steve Walston, President of the Maclean RSL Sub Branch, Jenny Blanch, RSL Sub Branch Area Coordinator Beverly Daley, and Murray Fowke, (front) Dawn Saint and Marie Clarke at the 15th anniversary of the Tartan Brushy Sub Branch Day Club on Tuesday, April 4.

FIFTEEN years of friendship, volunteering and fun times was celebrated by the Tartan Brushy RSL Sub Branch Day Club members with a huge cake, highland dancing and copious cups of tea and coffee at the Brushgrove hall.

Maclean RSL Sub Branch President Steve Walton said the day club was a way for people connected to people who have served and members of the community to come together and enjoy each other's company.

"(The day clubs) are for people who are not so much home bound, but have difficulty accessing the other programs that might be available in the community," he said.

"It keeps them connected and it's also designed to more mature aged people to get them out of home."

Founding member Jenny Blanch shared a few fond memories of the last 15 years, including a game of 'which hairy legs belong to which man' and a recent trip to Brooms Head.

The Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club had its first meeting on Tuesday, April 9 in 2002 when Robin Jonganellan was elected as coordinator, Jack Saint and Albert Kelly as deputies and Marie Clark as administrator (finance), a position she still holds today.

What is the best thing about the Tartan Brushy RSL Sub Branch Day Club?

 

NORMA CONNOR, Coldstream: The friends we have and we have a lovely day together.
NORMA CONNOR, Coldstream: The friends we have and we have a lovely day together.

 

 

MARIE CLARK, Woodford Dale: The great friendships we have and I can't wait to get here every Tuesday. To get out of our houses and have a good chat.
MARIE CLARK, Woodford Dale: The great friendships we have and I can't wait to get here every Tuesday. To get out of our houses and have a good chat.

 

 

TRISH YORK, Tucabia: The company, especially when you're living alone and we work together as a team.
TRISH YORK, Tucabia: The company, especially when you're living alone and we work together as a team. Caitlan Charles
Topics:  bushgrove maclean rsl sub branch tartan brushy sub branch day club

