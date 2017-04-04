15 years of tartan-filled friendship

(Back) Steve Walston, President of the Maclean RSL Sub Branch, Jenny Blanch, RSL Sub Branch Area Coordinator Beverly Daley, and Murray Fowke, (front) Dawn Saint and Marie Clarke at the 15th anniversary of the Tartan Brushy Sub Branch Day Club on Tuesday, April 4.

FIFTEEN years of friendship, volunteering and fun times was celebrated by the Tartan Brushy RSL Sub Branch Day Club members with a huge cake, highland dancing and copious cups of tea and coffee at the Brushgrove hall.

Maclean RSL Sub Branch President Steve Walton said the day club was a way for people connected to people who have served and members of the community to come together and enjoy each other's company.

"(The day clubs) are for people who are not so much home bound, but have difficulty accessing the other programs that might be available in the community," he said.

"It keeps them connected and it's also designed to more mature aged people to get them out of home."

Highland dancing : Highland dancing at Tartan Brushy RSL Sub Branch Day Club 15th anniversary.

Founding member Jenny Blanch shared a few fond memories of the last 15 years, including a game of 'which hairy legs belong to which man' and a recent trip to Brooms Head.

The Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club had its first meeting on Tuesday, April 9 in 2002 when Robin Jonganellan was elected as coordinator, Jack Saint and Albert Kelly as deputies and Marie Clark as administrator (finance), a position she still holds today.

What is the best thing about the Tartan Brushy RSL Sub Branch Day Club?

NORMA CONNOR, Coldstream: The friends we have and we have a lovely day together. Caitlan Charles

MARIE CLARK, Woodford Dale: The great friendships we have and I can't wait to get here every Tuesday. To get out of our houses and have a good chat. Caitlan Charles