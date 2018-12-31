Workmates win $100k each

TEAMWORK and persistence has paid off in TattsLotto as it has in the workplace for a lucky syndicate set to start 2019 in style thanks to a ticket purchased at Ocean Grove.

The private syndicate of 15 workmates will share in a division one prize of $1,764,705.89 among 17 winning entries from around the country following the $30 million TattsLotto MegaDraw on Saturday, December 29.

The winning ticket, which has netted each member $117,647.05, was purchased at Ocean Grove Tatts & Cards, which has developed a reputation for delivering top prizes.

The syndicate leader, who is away on holidays, claimed the prize on Monday after workmate told him of the victory.

"One of the guys checked the numbers and called me to let me know we had won," he said.

"We'll absolutely be celebrating when we are back in the office.

"We grab a QuickPick every week for 10 weeks in advance. This was the first week on that ticket.

"We've only been going since August and have only won small amounts so this is fantastic. It will certainly help everyone out."

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said the win was still sinking in and had yet to decide how he would spend the windfall.

Ocean Grove Tatts & Cards owner Blair Dawkins said it was "pure joy" when he heard they had delivered a division one winner for the first time since January 2014.

"We've sold a few division one winning entries over the years. The last division one winning entry we sold was about this time three years ago. It was a $10 million Oz Lotto win," he said.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 3907 on Saturday were 9, 33, 39, 30, 2 and 17, while the supplementary numbers were 22 and 41.