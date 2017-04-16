27°
News

Fifty-five years of dedication

Caitlan Charles | 16th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Norma Smith was presented with an award for her 55 years as the dancing steward while at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.
Norma Smith was presented with an award for her 55 years as the dancing steward while at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIFTY-FIVE years of dedication to highland dancing was recognised at this years Maclean Highland Gathering when Norma Smith was honoured for her long years as a dancing convenor.

While Mrs Smith has been a convenor for nearly half the life of the Maclean Highland Gathering, her love of highland dancing begins much earlier.

"I danced before (I was a convenor),” she said.

"It's just apart of our culture that we grew up in.

"Our father made an effort for us to be taught highland dancing, and my brother the pipes, so we carried the tradition on.

"We have two sons that are pipers as well.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mrs Smith was born in Maclean and has spent a lot of her life in the Scottish town.

Over her time with the festival, Mrs Smith has seen a lot of changes to the festival, especially in the highland dancing section.

"Some (parts of the festival) have changed, it's different now because of what they call a level system,” she said.

"They dance in restricted sections and then they go into what they call a premier section, which is the open ones.

"The numbers aren't there that we had before, but every dancer needs to have a registration before they can compete.”

Mrs Smith said she really loves everything about highland dancing.

"It's really the whole atmosphere at the gathering, with the dancing and the piping and the sports all gathered together,” she said.

"I'm very shocked (to be honoured) because I had no idea. It's a big honour.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the NSW State Highland Dancing Association.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Search continues for missing 17-year-old swimmer

Search continues for missing 17-year-old swimmer

Swimmer caught in rip at Pebbly Beach near Yuraygir National Park south of Grafton

A gold medal for Andrew at the highland gathering

Overall open grade champion piper Andrew Roach is presented with his gold medal during the official opening ceremony at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

High praise for highland gathering

New to highland gathering

Jamie Muscat of the Central Coast during the Caber Tossing at the Maclean Highland Gathering.

Couple dominate highland games

Crash under Harwood Bridge

Two vehicle crash on Yamba Road next to the Harwood Bridge on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

Collision on Yamba Rd.

Local Partners

Fifty-five years of dedication

Norma Smith's commitment to highland dancing was recognised at the Maclean Highland Gathering

A gold medal for Andrew at the highland gathering

Overall open grade champion piper Andrew Roach is presented with his gold medal during the official opening ceremony at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

High praise for highland gathering

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

ARTEFACTS: Listen to the whispering walls

Detail of the If These Halls Could Talk exhibition now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Visit Grafton Regional Gallery this Easter

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Two Bakeries- Double the Income

7 Yamba Street, Yamba 2464

2 1 $300,000

Businesses For Sale- Not the Buildings Situated in the prime positions of Yamba's and Maclean's shopping precinct are these two bakeries. With a fully diverse...

Cheap Three Bedroom Home

65 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This three bedroom home is on the market at $330,000. Needs a little work but for this price you cannot beat it. Long term tenants are keen to stay. With house...

THE CAYMAN RESORT

24 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

It's those little things that make all the difference and when you arrive at this stunning and clearly elegant property the upgrades are immediately evident. With...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

7 Cedar Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The old saying Location, Location, Location will forever ring true and this is clearly a massive feature point when you consider investing in Cedar Street. A small...

AUCTION - 2ND MAY, 2017

51 Howe Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 Auction

It's certainly not hype; the cost of living is rising; the cost of renting is higher; children are staying with their parents longer and it makes perfect sense to...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square metre block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!