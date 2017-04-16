Norma Smith was presented with an award for her 55 years as the dancing steward while at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

FIFTY-FIVE years of dedication to highland dancing was recognised at this years Maclean Highland Gathering when Norma Smith was honoured for her long years as a dancing convenor.

While Mrs Smith has been a convenor for nearly half the life of the Maclean Highland Gathering, her love of highland dancing begins much earlier.

"I danced before (I was a convenor),” she said.

"It's just apart of our culture that we grew up in.

"Our father made an effort for us to be taught highland dancing, and my brother the pipes, so we carried the tradition on.

"We have two sons that are pipers as well.”

Mrs Smith was born in Maclean and has spent a lot of her life in the Scottish town.

Over her time with the festival, Mrs Smith has seen a lot of changes to the festival, especially in the highland dancing section.

"Some (parts of the festival) have changed, it's different now because of what they call a level system,” she said.

"They dance in restricted sections and then they go into what they call a premier section, which is the open ones.

"The numbers aren't there that we had before, but every dancer needs to have a registration before they can compete.”

Mrs Smith said she really loves everything about highland dancing.

"It's really the whole atmosphere at the gathering, with the dancing and the piping and the sports all gathered together,” she said.

"I'm very shocked (to be honoured) because I had no idea. It's a big honour.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the NSW State Highland Dancing Association.”