Fight against sale of information centre rages

The pond at the Grafton Tourist Information Centre in South Grafton.

A GRAFTON group has asked for the sale of the Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton to be put on hold following a "lack of community consultation".

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Justin James sent a letter to Clarence Valley Council requesting the centre be taken off the market so a community meeting, organised by the chamber, could be held to discuss the issue.

Mr James said he regularly heard from the general public and business members that something needed to be done with the building, rather than just selling it to the highest bidder.

"In a perfect world, they will see reason and stall the sale," he said.

"Until we have had this happen, we won't know if there maybe some amazing idea that we can run with (for the building).

"It's a matter of consulting the public."

This is the second major council issue the chamber has spoken out against, in addition to their opposition to the special rate variation.

"We are not affiliated with the council and we have our own membership," Mr James said.

"If our members are against something, we have to be against that as well.

"We do a lot of research before we come out with (letters) like this, and we feel it's something the business community wants."

Mr James added the chamber would be willing to help facilitate community consultation in the future.

"If they came to us for help, we'd help them out and organise things, but they don't ask," he said.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce has not received a response from council.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons was unavailable for comment.