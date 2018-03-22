Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station.
Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station. Adam Hourigan
News

Fight continues for Iluka ambulance station

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Mar 2018 11:10 AM

AFTER the release of emergency department response times in the Clarence Valley, which revealed Maclean District Hospital had a 7.8 per cent increase in emergency presentations, the Iluka Ambulance Action Group has vowed to continue their fight for increased paramedic numbers for the Lower Clarence.

The group, spearheaded by John and Ann McLean, said they've received 11,500 respondents to their 2017 Iluka Ambulance Action Group petition, calling for a fully operational ambulance station manned by qualified paramedics in Iluka.

"We hope these statistics will go some of the way to pressure Health Minister Brad Hazzard to closely look at all the details of the entire health structure of the Clarence Valley and the urgency in better supporting the community and our health professionals who work tirelessly but are under-resourced and in a very high pressure environment trying to deliver day in day out," Mrs McLean said.

"The community and the staff are aware and awake to the issues, but it is on the Health Minister to show the leadership and fix the issues.

"The Iluka Ambulance Action Group would like to congratulate and thank the hard work of all hospital staff at Maclean and Grafton hospitals, as well as all paramedic staff that do an outstanding and exceptional job with the resources they have."

Related Items

ambulance station iluka ambulance action group paramedics petition
Grafton Daily Examiner
Kmart draws large crowd to opening

Kmart draws large crowd to opening

News HUNDREDS gathered at the doors of the new Kmart store in the Coffs Harbour city centre and patiently waited for them to open for the first time.

Grafton weaves a future free of violence

Grafton weaves a future free of violence

News Star power lights up as community fights violence

Wet weather ahead for Clarence Valley

Wet weather ahead for Clarence Valley

Weather What to expect weather-wise for the next few days

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

News How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

Local Partners