Fight continues for Iluka ambulance station

Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station. Adam Hourigan

AFTER the release of emergency department response times in the Clarence Valley, which revealed Maclean District Hospital had a 7.8 per cent increase in emergency presentations, the Iluka Ambulance Action Group has vowed to continue their fight for increased paramedic numbers for the Lower Clarence.

The group, spearheaded by John and Ann McLean, said they've received 11,500 respondents to their 2017 Iluka Ambulance Action Group petition, calling for a fully operational ambulance station manned by qualified paramedics in Iluka.

"We hope these statistics will go some of the way to pressure Health Minister Brad Hazzard to closely look at all the details of the entire health structure of the Clarence Valley and the urgency in better supporting the community and our health professionals who work tirelessly but are under-resourced and in a very high pressure environment trying to deliver day in day out," Mrs McLean said.

"The community and the staff are aware and awake to the issues, but it is on the Health Minister to show the leadership and fix the issues.

"The Iluka Ambulance Action Group would like to congratulate and thank the hard work of all hospital staff at Maclean and Grafton hospitals, as well as all paramedic staff that do an outstanding and exceptional job with the resources they have."