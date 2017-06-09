21°
News

Fight is on for gallery future as funding cuts loom

Tim Howard
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.
Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE REALITY of the Grafton Regional Gallery's financial predicament hit home at a public meeting called to discuss a proposed 50% cut in its funding.

Gallery owner Clarence Valley Council has proposed cutting $300,000 from the gallery's budget in 2018/19 as part of a raft of cuts and rate rises to meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future guidelines.

A crowd of about 50 people, mostly strong supporters of the gallery, as well as Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and Crs Andrew Baker, Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak, attended a sometimes passionate meeting in the gallery courtyard.

They heard how the gallery had amassed a number of nationally recognised collections of art since its formation in the mid-1980s.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

These include the Lindt Collection of Aboriginal photos and the Ken Done print collection, which could leave the gallery if it loses its regional gallery status as a result of the funding cuts. Also at stake is other government funding currently relied on.

The Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters was disappointed at the savagery of the proposed cuts, but it would work with the council to keep the gallery functioning.

He said the cafe was a valuable resource for all sections of the community, providing educational opportunities for schoolchildren as well as much loved activities for the elderly.

Cr Andrew Baker said the visitor number figures for the gallery were damning. He said they had fallen from around 54,000 in 2009 to 19,000 in 2014.

He said this meant that Clarence Valley ratepayers were paying $20 for each person that walked through the gallery's doors.

Questions flew about the reason for the huge drop in numbers. Cr Baker said the council had created the problem when it jacked up the rent for a successful long term tenant in the gallery restaurant by 38%.

He said this, plus some poor management decisions in attracting new tenants for the cafe, had led to it being closed for more than a year, which coincided with the drop in gallery visitors.

He admitted the council had "stuffed” the gallery cafe, and done nearly nothing to "unstuff” it .

Grafton Daily Examiner
Culture a healing force for indigenous communities

Culture a healing force for indigenous communities

Indigenous group wins opportunity to hold cultural healing forum in the Clarence Valley.

ANTI-VAX: The town with the worst vaccination rates

Doctor holds syringe to vaccinate sick baby with injection

“Failing to vaccinate a child is irresponsible.”

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

Pauline Hanson with the plane that has caused so many headaches for One Nation.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation want to stop damaging leaks.

Flood watch issued for the Orara River

BOM says about 70% flood watches followed by flooding

Local Partners

Council are watching popular dump sites

You might want to think again when dumping illegal material within the Clarence Valley Council boundaries

Teachers unite for students on Gonski

NOT HAPPY: Clarence Valley teachers and NSW Teachers Federation members gather outside Kevin Hogan's office in Grafton to show their concern over education funding cuts.

Education funding debate continues with protest

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

10 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

THE Mummy was released in Aussie cinemas today but according to critics, this one would have been better off left buried.

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Jake and Andy bring their wedding sound to town

DUO: Jake and Andy are playing at the Pacific Hotel Yamba this weekend.

Bringing their chilled out sound to Yamba

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Immaculately Presented

33 LADY NELSON PLACE, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Light and bright cosy home just the perfect size for a couple or small family, great investment property. Open plan lounge and dining, air conditioned and...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

957sqm of Prime Industrial Land

23 Mulgi Drive, South Grafton 2460

Commercial Ideally located within the South Grafton Industrial Estate, this fully fenced piece ... AUCTION

Ideally located within the South Grafton Industrial Estate, this fully fenced piece of industrial land is made up of approximately 957sqm and has the convenience...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $440,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

The Latest In Lawrence View

11 March Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Just completed and open for your inspection. The detail and finishings of this home is exquisite. Featuring a spacious open-plan tiled living room with glass...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $537,500

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

Owner Liquidating Investment

3 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $355,000

An incredible opportunity to acquire your home in Maclean for families and the prudent investors. This attractive split level design home suited to the side...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!