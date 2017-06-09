Fight is on for gallery future as funding cuts loom

Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

THE REALITY of the Grafton Regional Gallery's financial predicament hit home at a public meeting called to discuss a proposed 50% cut in its funding.

Gallery owner Clarence Valley Council has proposed cutting $300,000 from the gallery's budget in 2018/19 as part of a raft of cuts and rate rises to meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future guidelines.

A crowd of about 50 people, mostly strong supporters of the gallery, as well as Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and Crs Andrew Baker, Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak, attended a sometimes passionate meeting in the gallery courtyard.

They heard how the gallery had amassed a number of nationally recognised collections of art since its formation in the mid-1980s.

These include the Lindt Collection of Aboriginal photos and the Ken Done print collection, which could leave the gallery if it loses its regional gallery status as a result of the funding cuts. Also at stake is other government funding currently relied on.

The Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters was disappointed at the savagery of the proposed cuts, but it would work with the council to keep the gallery functioning.

He said the cafe was a valuable resource for all sections of the community, providing educational opportunities for schoolchildren as well as much loved activities for the elderly.

Cr Andrew Baker said the visitor number figures for the gallery were damning. He said they had fallen from around 54,000 in 2009 to 19,000 in 2014.

He said this meant that Clarence Valley ratepayers were paying $20 for each person that walked through the gallery's doors.

Questions flew about the reason for the huge drop in numbers. Cr Baker said the council had created the problem when it jacked up the rent for a successful long term tenant in the gallery restaurant by 38%.

He said this, plus some poor management decisions in attracting new tenants for the cafe, had led to it being closed for more than a year, which coincided with the drop in gallery visitors.

He admitted the council had "stuffed” the gallery cafe, and done nearly nothing to "unstuff” it .