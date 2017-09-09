Fight night set to be a knockout for fans

POWER PLAY: Live boxing will return to the Clarence Valley next weekend as the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club hosts a live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

BOXING: The ring ropes have been tightened and hands strapped as the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club readies to host another live amateur boxing night next weekend.

And, according to club promoter and trainer Dean Cribb, it is going to be the biggest fight night yet.

"It is going to be massive, I think it is going to be the biggest fight night Grafton has ever seen,” he said.

"We have 16 pre-matched bouts and they are all registered, agreed to and ready to rock and roll. We might even have more match-ups made on the night.”

Six of the pre-matched fights will feature boxers from the Grafton Amateur Boxing club including James Morrison, Broe Retti, Samuel McKechnie and NSW Novice title holders brothers Ryan, Brenden and Zac Cotten.

Three fighters out of Yamba will also make the journey up, with Tommy Woods, Troy Harding and Sam Lollback all making the trip up with veteran trainer Norm Harvey.

"For the town this is great and for the local fighters it's even better,” Cribb said.

"I have six fighters from the gym ready to go out and show what their hometown can do. We have guys from Yamba, Coffs Harbour Casino, Nambucca Heads but we also have guys coming from as far as Sydney and Newcastle. We have about 10 or 11 clubs all going to war in our ring.”

Cribb said he had tried to match each fighter with a suitable opponent but it had created a headache for the organiser, as he does not have a clue which fight should be the main event.

"99% of these fights are going to be absolute crackers. There are a lot of blokes that haven't fought before, there is a couple of age gaps and weight gaps, but they are going to be some good fights,” he said.

Grafton's Ryan Cotten will be out for revenge against opponent Leu Baivela after the Newcastle native stole a points decision in a title fight between the two in Raymond Terrace.

Cotten's knee popped out of joint during that fight but his trainer has promised he is back to his best for next weekend's bout.

"This is a big chance for revenge for Ryan and I know he is hungry for it,” he said.

"The knee is a bit tender but this week he has been whacking like a demon.”

Tickets for the night remain at $20 and can be pre-purchased from the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club or at the gate on the night. Gates open 5pm.