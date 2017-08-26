Fight not over to keep Down syndrome player on field

Marc Stillhard high fives an opposition coach as he leaves the field after a game of football with the Yamba under-14 team.

FOOTBALL authorities are taking a hard line on the eligibility of a 16-year-old Clarence Valley player with Down Syndrome turning out as a 12th man for his team in the local competition.

Despite pleas from local clubs, a Federal MP in parliament, a national newspaper columnist and local media, North Coast Football has not relented on its decision to strictly enforce the rule determining the number of players on the field.

For two years Marc Stillhard played as a 12th player on the field for the Yamba under-14s.

He had a special dispensation from NCF to play in a younger age group and the club had come to an informal arrangement with the other clubs in the competition to allow Marc onto the field as an extra player.

But a complaint believed to have been made from parents from a rival club without the backing of the club, put a stop to this arrangement.

His mother, Enid Reichler-Stillhard, said on Saturday Marc turned out for the team as usual against Westlawn in Grafton, but only as one of the 11 players on the field.

"It was great they allowed him to play,” she said. "But it was not the ideal situation.

"Westlawn did the right thing and played a man short, but it basically meant two people missed out on playing because of Marc.”

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said as organisations in many fields moved towards inclusiveness, they seemed to embrace the concept of "reasonable adjustment”.

Last week the Member for Page, Kevin Hogan brought up Marc's predicament in Federal Parliament.

North Coast Football has stood firm on its original decision and has yet to release details of a meeting with Football Federation Australia, held last week to discuss this issue.

Meanwhile Down Syndrome Australia has refused to comment on specifics of the NCF stance.

Its CEO, Dr Ellen Skladzien, said it had not spoken to the parties involved, but supported involving Down syndrome people in mainstream activities.

"People with a disability have a right to be included in our community just like everyone else,” she said

"Many people with Down syndrome participate in community sporting groups alongside their friends and siblings.

"Participating in sport provides important social connections and opportunities for friendships.

"DSA strongly encourages sporting groups to be inclusive and support participation of people with disabilities.”