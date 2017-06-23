22°
News

FIGHT PRIZE: Win tickets to see Horn take on Pacquiao

23rd Jun 2017 5:43 AM
You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.
You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the fight of the century - or so boxing promoters are calling it -- and now you and a friend could be at Suncorp Stadium to see the Battle of Brisbane on Sunday, July 2.

Thanks to  Main Event and Foxtel, we have three double passes to give away to see former Brisbane schoolteacher Jeff Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport.

Pacquiao is one of the best credentialed fighters to have ever fought here, and already about 45,000 of the 55,000 seats for the event have been sold. And you could be there, thanks to your favourite local news site.

There's even talk boxing greats Roberto Duran and Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns will be ringside in Brisbane to hopefully see the Hornet sting the Pacman.

Jeff Horn looked sharp at his final sparring session and he's ready to go for his WBO world welterweight title shot.

"If I win this I will have achieved my goal of winning a world title," he said. He would be fighting for all of Queensland and urged fans to get behind him.

So here's your chance to do just that. Want to witness one of the greatest moments in Australian sporting history?

Don't miss the chance.

Enter now at our competition page

 

The prize is tickets only, unfortunately. 

For those of you unlucky in the draw, don't forget to watch it live through Fox Sports.

Topics:  boxing foxtel jeff horn main event manny pacquiao sport

Jail consortium willing to work with Valley businesses

Jail consortium willing to work with Valley businesses

THE new Grafton jail is set to benefit the Clarence Valley economy in more ways than one with the build project looking to use local input into construction

Annual ski race won't be affected by bridge works

Superclass Stinga with driver Greg Houston, observer Justin Pick, and skiers Ray Ball and Ben Gulley cross the finish line after competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016.

Racde organisers squash rumours of bridge to bridge being cancelled.

Kitty and Kevin are here to make you laugh

ON TOUR: Kevin Bloody Wilson and Kitty Flanagan will perform in Grafton this weekend.

Grafton becomes comedy central

Politicians' pay rises to $200,000 as penalty wages cut

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

Mr Turnbull will be $17,000 better off

Local Partners

Grafton a hotbed of action for commercial investors

Investors find value in Grafton's commercial properties with increase in activity in the area.

Helping our kids be positive and resilient

KIDS' PLAY: Justin Coulson after speaking at the Parenting Festival in Grafton.

Author to speak to parents in Valley

YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates (from left) Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharnie Wren with Kellie Murphy who was presenting the cadidates with their crowns at the annual Jacaranda meet and greet at the GDSC on Sunday,19th June, 2016.

Meet and Greet event open to public for first time

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

A US actor has spilled the beans on Mariah Carey’s “borderline abusive” behaviour on the set of his new movie with Will Ferrell.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Clarence Valley gig guide

SEASIDE VIBES: Lennox Head musician and surfer Jock Barnes is heading to Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

Music playing in the Valley

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Maclean Home with Great Views and Northern Aspect

12 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

It's the perfect aspect, and for buyers who place value on aspect, this could be one of the most sought after locations in the centre of Maclean Township. For...

Central Iluka Home On A Large Block

3 Young Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Nestled in a garden setting and a very short stroll to Iluka Bay and shops, lies a hidden Iluka gem. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious open...

Great Home, Great Location, Side Access!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Every Day Is Like A Summer Holiday

42/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 Reduced to...

With a prime easterly aspect overlooking Pippi Beach to the Pacific Ocean, this well planned apartment not only presents a great investment opportunity but also...

One Of A Kind Riverfront

38 Palm Terrace, Yamba 2464

House 5 4 3 $3,200,000

Very rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Your very own 3554sqm paradise with deep riverfrontage to the Clarence River. Positioned on the...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Pet lovers paradise near the beach

20 West Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 4 $435,000

"After a decade of enjoying the small acreage lifestyle in the peaceful village of Woombah, just 12km drive to the pristine beaches of Iluka, the time has come to...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 465,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

SIX RURAL ZONED BLOCKS CENTRAL TO GRAFTON - BUY BULK AND SAVE

Lots 35 - 40 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land Would you like one block for $29,900? How about six for $130,000? ... AUCTION

Would you like one block for $29,900? How about six for $130,000? With the largest block boasting 803.1m2 and each with frontage of either Powell st or Duke st...

Lot 13 Stockmans Rest - 5092m2

Lot 13 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $169,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

6 properties to rent that won't break the bank

Check out these cheap rentals around Grafton

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!