Fight rages for Iluka ambos

THE ILUKA community will once again have the opportunity to discuss the need for an ambulance in the coastal town following a massive funding announcement from the State Government.

Last week, the NSW Government announced they will fund 750 new ambulance officers across NSW and now, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has set up a meeting with NSW Ambulance officials.

Mr Gulaptis said the meeting will be to discuss the calls for an ambulance station and gauge the level of interest in establishing a Community First Responder service in the interim.

Mr Gulaptis said he received confirmation on Friday from NSW Ambulance Service officials that they will come up to Iluka on Monday, July 30 to meet with the local community.

"Iluka doesn't meet the official rule for a full blown ambulance station, but that is not going to stop me fighting for it - there is always an exception to the rule," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I said as much when I led a debate on the issue in Parliament in November and convinced the Health Minister that a Community First Responder service in Iluka was justified as a first step.

"It is not everything we want straight away, but it is a start and shows what we can achieve when we all work together positively.

"I see this as a first step in the process, just as it was at South West Rocks which started off with a Community First Responder and now has an Ambulance Station.

"I am buoyed by the fact the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government announced $1 billion in last week's State Budget to boost the number of paramedic services across the state. This is in addition to the record level of infrastructure funding we are seeing."

Mr Gulaptis said a time and venue for the community meeting is yet to be locked in but he would distribute further details to Iluka and Woombah residents known.