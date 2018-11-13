FIGHT STOPPED: Stowe succumbs to eye injury in title fight

CLOSE FIGHT: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe in the ring fighting for the for the NSW League Boxing light heavyweight state title against Mitchell Whitelaw.

CLOSE FIGHT: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe in the ring fighting for the for the NSW League Boxing light heavyweight state title against Mitchell Whitelaw. @capture_photography_byron_bay

BOXING: It was a tough night in the ring for Adam Stowe over the weekend, with the Grafton pugilist succumbing to a technical knock-out in the sixth round after sustaining an accidental blow to the eye.

The 32-year-old southpaw was fighting for the NSW League Boxing light heavyweight state title against Mitchell Whitelaw at Tweed Seagulls Club on Saturday night and felt in control of the bout until the unfortunate injury.

"Everything was going to plan, I felt I was up on points then it was a bit of a lucky shot (from Whitelaw) that got me in the eye,” Stowe said.

"Safety comes first and my vision was completely gone so I had to stop.

"My safety comes before any fight so I had to withdraw.

"The fight was classed as a TKO win to Whitelaw but I believed it was stopped through injury.

"Big ups to my opponent, and congratulations on the win, and we definitely put on a crowd pleasing fight.”

After starting the fight strong, Stowe said it was disappointing to have the fight end through injury.

"(Whitelaw) came out firing in the third round, but everything was going to plan but in the end of the day that's how it went,” Stowe said.

"It was a bit heartbreaking but I live to see another day.

"I was definitely training for the full eight rounds and it was unfortunate the fight was stopped but at the end of the day it's a contact sport and these things happen.

"It was a disappointing result but it makes me bigger and stronger at the end of the day.

"I will overcome this set-back and look on the loss as a chance to improve.”

Stowe said he was looking to enjoy a break over Christmas before assessing his options at the start of the new year.

Also taking to the ring during the the Boxingmania 4 fight night hosted by Kingscliff Boxing Stables and Dragonfire Promotions was one of Stowe's sparring partners and Yamba native Troy Harding, who claimed a third-round TKO win over Sunshine Coast fighter Dylan Smith.

"He fought really well and he does a lot to help me out along the way so it was great to see him earn the win,” Stowe said.