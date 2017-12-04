Fighting Coutts toil hard on tricky deck

SPIRITED FIGHT: Coutts Crossing teen seamer Declan Ensby celebrates taking two wickets in two balls at the start of the GDSC Easts innings.

COUTTS v EASTS: A valiant fight with the bat from Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing wicket keeper Lewis Chevalley made all the difference as the side secured its first win of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season.

Chevalley notched an unbeaten 68 in the first dig to promote Coutts to a total of 9-163 from its 40 overs before fiery quick Declan Ensby rattled through the GDSC Easts top-order as they fell 51 runs short.

It was far from easy going for the top order batsman, coming to the crease with his side shocked by the early departure of a returning Tim Tilse at 1-3.

"It was pretty hard at the start, but it got easier to bat on as the day wore on,” Chevalley said.

"The ball was just popping everywhere to begin with; it was definitely playing a little bit tough.

"We just defended as much as we could, worked the ball into the gaps to turn the strike over, and tried to get onto any bad balls as early as we could.”

It was all happening at the other end from Chevalley, as Easts seamer Ben Shaw (4 for 23 off 8) took advantage of the handy conditions.

But a steady knock from Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood (30) stemmed the flow of wickets as he and Chevalley worked in tandem to produce a 75-run fifth wicket stand.

Chevalley powered on after his captain had his stumps disturbed by veteran campaigner Garry Connor, to bring up his first half-century of the season.

"I didn't know what I was on at any stage,” he said.

"I just wanted to be not out at the end of the innings.

"We were happy with what we had scored, it was pretty par on that pitch.”

Coutts' happiness soon turned to sheer delight as young seamer Ensby found himself on a hattrick in the third over of the innings.

"Dec was bowling really well. He was getting them to move away with a bit of outswing and he had the top order in all sorts,” Chevalley said.

"After we got the fourth wicket we knew we were in with a chance at the game. The confidence definitely rose in all the boys. We just knew wickets flowing was the key.”

GDSC EASTS V GRAFTON HOTEL COUTTS CROSSING

At Ellem Oval

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Jeff Hackett

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

T Tilse b Shaw 0

N Lawson b Shaw 1

LR Chevalley not out 68

B Willis c G Connor b Shaw 3

R Cotten c Martin b S Connor 7

N Wood b G Connor 30

B Cotten c & b Watters 6

N O'Connell b S Connor 7

A McLachlan b Shaw 15

H Woods lbw b Latham 4

D Ensby not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 16, nb 4) 22

NINE wickets for 163

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-3(T Tilse) 2-4(N Lawson) 3-6(B Willis) 4-22(R Cotten) 5-97(N Wood) 6-110(B Cotten) 7-120(N O'Connell) 8-154(A McLachlan) 9-159(H Woods)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 8-0-23-4, S Connor 8-0-23-2, M Cooper 4-2-5-0, JJ Watters 8-2-35-1, SJ John 2-0-20-0, H Cameron 1-0-10-0, G Connor 3-0-27-1, A Latham 6-2-18-1

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

JJ Watters lbw b Ensby 2

SJ John c Chevalley b Wood 13

H Cameron c B Cotten b Ensby 0

T White lbw b Ensby 7

S Connor c McLachlan b Ensby 10

A Latham st Chevalley b B Cotten 41

G Connor c Woods b Wood 0

J Martin c & b McLachlan 1

M Cooper b McLachlan 7

BJ Shaw c Tilse b B Cotten 4

T Gerrard not out 5

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 13, nb 7) 22

ALL-OUT for 112

Overs: 26

FoW: 1-4(JJ Watters) 2-4(H Cameron) 3-25(T White) 4-37(SJ John) 5-37(S Connor) 6-56(G Connor) 7-57(J Martin) 8-78(M Cooper) 9-106(A Latham) 10-112(BJ Shaw)

Bowling: D Ensby 8-1-26-4(1nb, 5w), H Woods 4-0-24-0(1nb, 4w), N Wood 6-1-23-2(1nb, 1w), A McLachlan 6-0-28-2(4nb, 2w), B Cotten 4-0-9-2