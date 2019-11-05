Menu
FIGHTING FIRE: RFS tackle significant blaze west of Grafton

Kathryn Lewis
by
5th Nov 2019 4:04 PM
THE Rural Fire Service are working to control a blaze west of Grafton. 

The Newton Boyd area has seen three significant fires burn throughout this year. 

A fire at Old Glen Innes Rd, Newton Boyd continues has burnt nearly 1,500ha in the area north of the Boyd River in the vicinity of the Frenchmans Creek. It is currently burning at advice level. 

The Old Glen Innes Rd is currently closed due to the blaze. 

North of the blaze, a fire in the Nymboida National Park at Kaloe Mountain Trail has burnt almost 40,000ha and has been ongoing for several weeks. 

Both fires are being controlled by the Rural Fire Service. 

To keep updated on fires burning in your area visit Fires Near Me or the RFS website

bushfire clarence valley bushfires rural fire service
