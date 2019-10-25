Fighting fires can earn a $65 subidy on your water bill

Residents whose water bills go up because of fire fighting in the recent emergency could be eligible for $65 subsidy on their water bills.

CLARENCE Valley councillors have figured out a way to give its ratepayers a subsidy should they have used their water to fight fires in the most recent emergency.

Depending if they are on the council's reticulated water supply or have their own water supply in tanks, council will either provide a $65 subsidy or refill their tanks to the same amount.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting councillors sorted out how to achieve this goal after a similar motion to the September meeting fell foul of the council's code of meeting practice.

Council's staff wished to restrict the largesse to properties near the Shark Creek and Yuraygir National Parks, but Cr Debrah Novak sought to increase the scope to any ratepayer whose water usage increased due to fire fighting.

A further amendment to the motion capped the funding for water tank refills at $3000.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said the funding would come from two council reserves.

The $65 subsidy to reticulated supply users would come from the council's water fund, but the payment for tank refills would need to come from the general fund.