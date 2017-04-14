Fighting fit for Lifeline

KRISTY McGregor with supporters at her Lifeline North Coast fundraiser at Jacaranda Park on Friday.

IT WAS all about bringing the community together for Kristy McGregor yesterday with her Good Friday Lifeline North Coast fundraiser.

"We're getting everyone together to have a bit of a workout and a breakfast and get the community together to raise awareness,” Ms McGregor said.

"It's about helping out the community, being involved and getting like-minded people to have a bit of fun and just raise awareness.”

About 25 people took on the 40-minute workout with lots of kids about, waiting for the Easter bunny to arrive with the help of You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em.

Ms McGregor recently opened her own studio on King St, behind the Jacaranda Laundry.

"I used to run from home before that, but this is the first big step out,” she said.

In 2012, Ms McGregor had a big change in her life with the loss of a family member which put her on the path to a healthier lifestyle.

"The reason I started in the health and fitness industry is in 2012, I lost my father to cancer and that was a big hit and a big wake-up call and I was then searching for a new career path anyway,” she said.

"I wanted to be able to help people, just from the bottom of my heart, just to be able to help them and give back.

"I went down the health and fitness industry (path) because I too wanted to better my own life and also be able to help others and get them on the right track.”

Ms McGregor wasn't the only person out and about on Good Friday.

Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em was helping the Easter bunny deliver chocolate eggs to the children of Grafton, South Grafton and Junction Hill.