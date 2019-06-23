Fighting spirit on show for Harlow and family

FAMILY FIRST: Sarah Blackman has helped to kickstart the campaign to raise money for her brother Shane Landrigan, sister-in-law Meg Lamrock and nephew Harlow.

FAMILY FIRST: Sarah Blackman has helped to kickstart the campaign to raise money for her brother Shane Landrigan, sister-in-law Meg Lamrock and nephew Harlow. Kathryn Lewis

BOXING gloves were on at South Grafton Gym Lifestyle Centre yesterday as the Grafton community banded together to do what it does best and support a family in need.

Liz Weatherstone taught two special boxfit classes as part of an ongoing campaign to help two-year-old Harlow and his family which has already raised thousands for the young family.

At eight-months-old, Harlow was diagnosed with an extremely rare neuro-degenerative disorder Aicardi-Goutières- Syndrome, and he is dependent on his parents for every aspect of his care.

His aunt Sarah Blackman started the Running For Harlow campaign as she heads to the Gold Coast Half Marathon on July 7.

Harlow's mum Meg Lamrock said the community support had been overwhelming and herself and partner Shane Landrigan were "eternally grateful".

"The money we raise we'll put towards a wheelchair accessible vehicle," she said.

"And we're going to donate some back to the Grafton Base Hospital children's ward and the Ronald McDonald House in Randwick were we've spent a bit of time."

Ms Lamrock said they would like to donate something directly to both services and have yet to decide what that will be.

She said as AGS occurs differently in every case, there are only four or five families in the country who are in the same situation as theirs.

But social media's far reach has allowed Ms Lamrock and Mr Landrigan to connect with those families.

An American blog led Ms Lamrock to find another family just across the State border to Queensland who are going through a very similar experience.

"I commented on a blog post asking if there was anyone else in Australia going through the same thing," she said.

"It was about a day later we heard from another family."

More than $1500 was raised from the classes and individual donations made yesterday.

The campaign sky-rocketed past its original goal of $14,000 and the family are now hoping to reach $40,000. To support Harlow and his family visit Running For Harlow.