Fighting the stigma to help mothers of stillborn babies

Nikki and Carla Taylor with Vicki Worrell at the Butterfly High Tea in memories of all babies above

AFTER losing her own baby in 2012 shortly before birth, Carla Taylor has dedicated her time to helping other women who may have had a stillborn know they are not alone.

Last week Ms Taylor held the Butterfly High Tea as a fundraiser for Still Aware, a foundation that focuses on bringing awareness to the event of a still born baby.

"I was really lucky that when we lost Alice I had a lot of people around me and lot of people came out of the woodwork that had lost babies,” Ms Taylor said.

"It took that for them to come to me and say 'oh I've actually been through the same thing' and I found that really helpful just to know that I wasn't on my own.

"But I think it would have been better if I'd known prior, just things to be aware of, warning signs and things like that.”

Ms Taylor said people can make a difference if the stigma around infant death is no longer there.

"It's too sad to talk about and I think that's one of the big things... life and death is normal but when it happens at the same time, people don't know how to talk about it because it's too sad, but in talking about it that's how we can help each other,” Ms Taylor said.

She added that talking about it could help women who are planning on having children in the future.

"It's good to know that this is something that can happen and there are some ways that we can reduce the risk,” she said.

"The statistics are really high, it's one in four pregnancies end in some kind of loss, whether that's miscarriage, still birth or infant death.”

Ms Taylor said Still Aware was started by a woman who lost her son to still birth and she found that there wasn't enough information.

"It's all about ways we can reduce still birth, like monitoring movement, going to the hospital and getting help if you're unsure of anything and also not listening to some of the old wives tales,” she said.

"It's really about making sure the information women are getting is current and up to date.”