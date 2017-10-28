Fighting words for Clarence youth

What do you get when you cross a world champion ultimate fighter, an NRL community leader and a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer?

A room full of stoked Clarence kids, as interim UFC middleweight champion Australia's Robert Whittaker joins forces with South Sydney Rabbitohs' Cody Walker and Daniel Geale to bring the TAFE NSW Aboriginal Pathways program to the Clarence Valley on Saturday.

The three will visit Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre this morning to deliver their program before visiting Camellia Cottage in South Grafton from 2-4pm.

HOMECOMING: Proud Bundjalung NRL player Cody Walker will join UFC star Robert Whittaker at Camellia Cottage today. PAUL MILLER

Cottage community worker Melissa Livermore said they would throw the doors open to the community for the event.

"With Camellia Cottage working in the social housing sector, we have kids coming through our doors all the time and this is our chance to give them something to look forward to," Livermore said.

"For them to come out to meet with the community and explain the importance of health and lifestyle and making the right choices, it is just awesome."

The program, which is supported by Gracie Jiu Jitsu, is coming to South Grafton after juvenile justice worker Dean Loadsman got in touch with regional tour organisers Pindarri Consultants.

"I was just so stoked that they were happy to come out to meet the Clarence Valley community," he said.

"Having sports players of this level and with their achievements in their fields come to the regions is very rare. We would usually be lucky to have one or two but to get all three guys, I am just blown away.

"This will have a massive impact for the kids."

Boxer Daniel Geale poses for photos in Brisbane, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Geale will fight Former middleweight world champion Jarrod Fletcher along with a second feature fight between NRL star Paul Gallen and former player Anthony Watts at Sydney's Horden Pavilion on December 3. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

For Walker it will be a return to his roots, with the proud Bundjalung boy growing up with family at either end of the Clarence.

It will be a first visit to the region for MMA fighter Whittaker, who only earlier this year realised a lifelong dream when he captured the interim UFC middleweight world championship after defeating Yoel Romero in Las Vegas in July.

The three sports stars will aim to promote education, fitness, employment and healthy decision-making while in the region.