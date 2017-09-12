Figures say crime is down in Valley

Local police are very deliberate in how they’ve reduced those crimes, and been very proactive in how they police.

THE NUMBER of break and enters across the Clarence Valley has plummeted over the last 12 months, according to new figures from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

The latest quarterly BOCSAR results, released last week, show a positive outlook for the region, with the number of major criminal incidents in the Clarence Valley reducing across the board from June 2016-2017.

Even reports of fraud, which have historically risen each quarter for the past few years, were slightly down on the same figures this time last year.

Most significant, however, was the reduction in the number of break and enters and thefts from motor vehicles. In the 12 months to June 2017 there were 231 reports of break and enters in the Clarence Valley, 107 less than the same period to last June.

Thefts from motor vehicles were also less common, going from 317 reported cases in 2016 to 248 in 2017. The figures have been welcomed by Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Holahan, who said the results were encouraging.

"The latest BOCSAR report is pleasing, particularly with the results we've achieved in the Clarence Valley around break and enters and steal from vehicles," he said.

"Local police are very deliberate in how they've reduced those crimes, and been very proactive in how they police. "We know a small number of people in the Clarence Valley create a lot of grief, so they have been ... using strategies that affect how those people offend."

One thing that is not reflected in the latest figures, however, is a concerning increase recently thefts from in and around building and road construction sites.

"We're currently working with contractors to see what we could do to curb that," Supt Holahan said.

"Overall, our statistics over a five-year period have been stable or falling, and that's a reflection on the good job police are out there doing every day."