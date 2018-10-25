Fijians’ weird nickname for Meghan

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Phil Noble/Getty

FIJIANS have gone crazy for Meghan and Harry after giving the royal couple a giant "Bula" (welcome) to the island nation.

On their second day in Fiji, Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered by large crowds which packed the streets.

Children held aloft signs saying "We love you Harry and Meghan" and women laughed and smiled as they waved flags at the couple.

The most notable sign gave Meghan the strange nickname of "our Barbie girl".

Fijian women on the streets hold up placards welcoming the Duchess. Picture: Nathan Edwards

With Harry wearing a Fijian shirt and Meghan with flowers in her hair, the royal couple visited the Municipal Market and the University of the South Pacific in the capital, Suva.

Meghan was later seen carrying a clutch bag she purchased at the Suva markets.

Meghan also attended a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Suva. Prince Harry delivered a speech at a dedication of the Colo-i-Suva forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

Harry and Meghan visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, with the Duke dressed in a local Fijian shirt. Picture: Phil Noble.

On Tuesday, thousands of Fijians waited in pouring rain to see the couple arrive at a welcoming banquet in Suva's Albert Park.

Harry and Meghan were offered roast pig and a whale's tooth, which symbolises wealth.

Prince Harry toasted his arrival in Fiji with a sip of the traditional and mildly intoxicating drink kava before a crowd of around 15,000.

Locals applauded as Harry said, "Bula Venaka! The Duchess and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the next two days and celebrating the links and close friendship between Fiji and the United Kingdom."

The Duke then repeated "Venaka", which means "thank you", to the delight of the crowd.

After the couple checked into Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel, they appeared still dressed in their formal arrival attrite - on the balcony to wave.

It was on the same balcony 65 years ago, in 1953, that Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh waved to a large crowd on the Queen's first royal tour of the Pacific.

Students hold up signs welcoming Prince Harry to the University of the South Pacific on Wednesday. Picture: Phil Noble.

Thousands of Fijians holding Fijian flags and Union Jacks waited hours to see Harry and Meghan, who waved from the motorcade before stepping out on to a red carpet.

The welcoming ceremony began with the kava being made and a coconut shell "bilo" of the drink passed to Harry whose downing of the drink in one go drew cheers from onlookers.

Men wearing traditional Fijian dress of grass skirts carried a giant roast pig to present to the couple.

The feast was followed by a traditional dance on the turf of Albert Park in central Suva, before the couple retried to prepare for the Fijian state dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama.

The royal couple will leave Fiji for a visit to nearby Tonga and return to Sydney for Invictus Games events and a reception on Friday night, followed by the Invictus closing ceremony on Saturday night.

They will leave Australia on Sunday morning for their final stop, in New Zealand.

Fijians celebrate on the streets the tour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Nathan Edwards.

Prince Harry meets enthusiastic students at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Phil Noble.

Meghan checks out the feast at a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Suva. Picture: Samir Hussein.

Prince Harry addresses students at the University of the South Pacific. Picture: Phil Noble.