Fiji's kids get a brighter future thanks to our help

Ruth, surrounded by students from the Ratu Meli Memorial School in Nacula, Fiji.

THE ongoing support from the Grafton community for local woman's Ruth Donoghue's quest to help a Fijian school has seen the latest project fulfilled.

Mrs Donoghue has been helping the remote schools of Nacula village located in the Yasawa Islands of Fiji since her initial campaign in 2014-15.

Then, she collected second-hand laptop computers (and later sports gear) from Grafton residents to ship over to the under-resourced educational facility.

To fire up the modern technology, the school needed to increase its power capacity which meant the installation of solar panels.

HAPPY DAY: Kylie Hogan (NZ) owner of Blue Lagoon Beach Resort Fiji, Ruth Donoghue, Maria Smith Fiji water and Rob Edwards (NSW) founder of It's Time Foundation.

In 2017 Mrs Donoghue reached out to Australian philanthropist Rob Edwards, the founder of the It's Time Foundation which has now installed solar power systems in 20 remote Fijian schools.

Mr Edwards agreed Nacula was a worthy project but had "at least six schools queued up” before they could consider adding another.

To hurry things along Mrs Donoghue recruited the support of Blue Lagoon Beach Resort in Fiji and set about raising the funds herself.

"After much persistence from me, Rob gave up and let the (Nacula) project go to the head of the queue and set about finding other supporters,” she said.

"The project was installed during the first two weeks of March this year.”

Ratu Meli Primary has 128 students and Yasawa North High School has 55 students.

There are nine teachers and 50 of the students board at the school.

The installation of the 5500W solar system, the second largest in Fiji at the cost of $250,000 (FJD), included the wiring of 18 school rooms, dormitories and the dining room.

The 5500w solar system installed at the school is the second largest in the Fiji Islands.

Teachers' quarters now have LED lights and power points.

"It was a big job. If all the wire used was placed end to end it would be more than 4km,” Mrs Donoghue said.

Mr Edwards said with 24-hour power now available at the school, it can offer an up-to-date, computer-based education.

"These kids will now have an opportunity of working towards modern jobs and for many the prospect of a tertiary education becomes a real option.”

The project was funded by a range of sponsors including equipment suppliers, Mrs Donoghue and friends, Blue Lagoon Beach Resort, Fiji Water Foundation, four Rotary clubs and other individuals.

"It's great we now have 20 schools powered, but there's 250 to go,” Mr Edwards said.

"Plans are in place to do that.

"We just need to find someone with a spare $15million who'd like to change the education profile for a whole country.

"Sure, that's a big call, but let's keep our fingers crossed.”

For more information, go to www.iitime.org