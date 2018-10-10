Files 'disgusting' and "disturbing for a young man to have

A YEPPOON man was 18 years old when police uncovered over 3000 child porn images on his laptop and mobile phone.

Asher Harley Bauer, now 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Monday to one charge of using a carriage service to transmit child porn and one of possessing child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said police started an investigation on February 2, 2017 and traced an IP address being used to access child porn to Bauer's then step-father.

She said police were able to download 93 child porn files from a person using that IP address.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Bauer's home on February 22, 2017 and found child porn material on his laptop and mobile phone.

Ms Jones said most were anime images, 54 files of children being penetrated by adults and two bestiality files.

"He admitted he did have interest in younger girls," she said.

The court heard most children in the images were aged eight to 15.

Judge Michael Burnett described the files as being 'disgusting' and "disturbing for a young man to have".

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Bauer had been diagnosed with Asperger's and ADHD when he was a child.

A report by psychiatrist suggested Bauer's diagnoses impacted his mental age and that girls aged eight to 15 would be closer to his.

Judge Burnett ordered Bauer to a nine-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months.

He also ordered Bauer to a two-year probation order, with a $500 good behaviour bond.