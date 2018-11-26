Menu
The Valley Made Boutique Market will be supporting Hazel Costello by providing donation buckets at the doors of their market.
News

Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

ebony stansfield
by
26th Nov 2018 12:49 PM

NEXT MONTH you can fill your stocking with the best locally made goods while showing some local community spirit.

The Valley Made Markets, in their new venue at the GDSC will support Hazel Costello and her family's battle against cancer through a gold coin donation.

Market founder and co-organiser Carly Mill said as the market attracted about 1,500 people and they like to take the opportunity to support a local family in need.

Hazel's fight began when she was three-months-old when mum Ashlee found little spots on her skin and took her to the hospital.

Instead of a quick check-up, the family were flown to Brisbane, with Hazel diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma.

She underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy which her mum said she battled like a little hero.

The family are back home in Grafton but Hazel will have check-ups regularly for the next 20 years to make sure it doesn't return, and tubs will be located out the front of the markets to collect donations for their medical expenses.

The markets have run for five years and showcase some of the very best indie designers around the Valley.

They will be 40 stall holders from around the valley and from other regional areas which Ms Mill described as perfect for Christmas gift giving.

In the Christmas spirit, a photo session will be set-up for attendees to utilise and the club will have a Sunday brunch menu available on the day.

The market will run on Sunday, December 9 from 10am-2pm in the ground level auditorium at the club.

Donate to the family and Hazel here- au.gofundme.com/hazel-costello

hazel costello markets valley made markets
Grafton Daily Examiner

