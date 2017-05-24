Servant Or Slave to screen in Grafton on Sorry Day

POWERFUL FILM: Servant or Slave will screen at the Saraton Theatre on National Sorry Day.

JOIN CRANES as they acknowledge National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre this week.

On Friday, May 26, the documentary Servant Or Slave will be screened at the cinema in Grafton.

Servant Or Slave follows the lives of Aboriginal women who were stolen from their families and trained to be domestic servants.

With the government exercising complete control over their wages, many thousands of Aboriginal girls and boys were effectively condemned to a treadmill of abuse, from which there was little hope of escape.

There will be free entry to the documentary, which starts at noon. There is no need to RSVP.

Free popcorn and a soft drink will be provided.