22°
News

Filming our amazing Grace

Lesley Apps
| 29th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Grace Hickey with filmmaker Debrah Novak who are working on a film that tells Grace's inspiring story.
Grace Hickey with filmmaker Debrah Novak who are working on a film that tells Grace's inspiring story. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DISABILITIES are not always obvious. In fact you could know of someone through their work and/or admire their talents without ever having a clue about what they have to do in order to achieve the things a lot of us take for granted.

Award-winning singer Grace Hickey is one young lady who is well known in the Clarence for her musical abilities.

The former Maclean High student now musician in training has garnered quite a following on the local circuit. But beneath the effervescent exterior we see on stage is a young woman who needs to show extraordinary discipline in order to chase her dreams as a professional entertainer.

The 20-year-old has cerebral palsy, which she manages as much as possible via a gruelling daily exercise regime.

Grace's inspirational story will be the subject of an upcoming film in which the singer will not only be appearing in front of camera but also behind the scenes.

Grace Under Fire is the brainchild of Clarence Valley photographer and film-maker Debrah Novak who will telling the story of the Maclean-raised singer- songwriter while Grace serves as co-producer as well as composing and performing the music credits for the film.

To assist with the production of this special film Screenworks chose Debrah's proposal as one of the eight recipients of a $5000 grant as part of the Createablity 2017 project.

Debrah said she was inspired by Grace's strength and determination to follow her calling.

"Grace doesn't let her disability define her. She's had a very supportive family who raised her to recognise that there are people much worse off so to her it's a real non-event.

"She exercises for hours everyday to retain her flexibility and mobility and if she doesn't she wouldn't be able to do what's she is doing. She's very diligent about it."

>>>RELATED:

Ms Novak said this kind of discipline has taught Grace to be a high achiever and recognise that quality as something she can use to not only to get through life but also achieve her goals.

"She has to push the bar much higher to prove her abilities and capabilities. She comes from a musical family and her drive and attitude at such a young age is what interested me.

"We will be filming her at home, her music, and explore what inspires her to write and perform. It will be a real insight into her life and about not wanting to be put in a box."

Debrah said Grace, who recently took home the Dolphin (North Coast Music Award) for Best Female Vocalist, had not done anything in the visual world (made a music video clip) so this would enable her to have a major input into any future projects.

"Rather than being told what to do by a music producer she can say what she wants or create her own. It will be empowering for her career-wise. The Creatability project is really extraordinary platform for Grace to received global exposure."

Grace, who is currently living on campus in Brisbane and studying a fine arts degree, said the experience had been a great one on many levels.

"I've always lived with cerebral palsy and never let it impact my quality of life or let it define me so the film will be a way to let people know about my disability.

"It's also interesting for me too because I don't think about it much because I've never known anything different so it's been a real introspective experience as well."

Grace said she also liked the fact that it really focused strongly on her music "which provides a counterpoint to the story of my disability.

"Debrah has made a point of involving me in every step of the production. It's been pretty interesting seeing how music and film intersect."

Grace said it would be lovely if other people living with disabilities were inspired by her story but she said she was just telling her story.

"There are all different levels of disability but if people could take some- thing away from the film that would be wonderful."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cerebal palsy documentary film grace hickey

'Disgusting' discovery in See Park toilet

'Disgusting' discovery in See Park toilet

Mackenzie Sheehan was shocked when she, her partner and brother-in-law found syringes in a Grafton park toilet

Betty marks milestone of the century

CENTURY OF LIFE: Betty Gipp celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with her son, Robin.

Grafton resident celebrates 100th birthday milestone

Grand design flaws: Why all the fancy wrapping?

Mitolo McLaren Vale (small batch series) Vermentino (2016, $28): Yep, this is the culprit, but they've probably fixed it by now. Naturally, we did finally break in. Rating: 8.6/10.

All I wanted was wine, not an intelligence test

Vote now for your favourite Clarence Valley business

It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

Time is running out to vote in the People's Choice poll

Local Partners

Caravan owner hits out at park boss: 'He should be ashamed'

“TO BE told ‘you’ve been there for 30 years, you’ve had your time’, who limits time? Does it mean to say that if you’re 80 you’ve had your time you can die?”

#13: Stewart wins 1993 cup double

HAPPY MEMORIES: Neville Stewart is the last Grafton trainer to win a Grafton Cup with Abstraction in 1993.

Grafton Cup and Coffs Cup won in consecutive races

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

Home To Fit Your Needs

126 Villiers Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Watch the world pass you by whilst enjoying a cuppa from the sunny front porch. This home is set back from the street on a low maintenance level block. Offering...

PARK THE CARAVAN; IT&#39;S TIME TO SETTLE

18 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 $385,000

When our sellers called us in to appraise their pride and joy' we couldn't be happier with what we found Positioned behind privacy hedges, adjoining reserve where...

LIVE THE DREAM - EXIT THE RAT RACE

29 Clearview Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 3 Auction

HORSES, motorbikes, a footy field, how about a golf course or just your own space away from the rat race. Here it is - 10 acres of mostly cleared land with a solid...

A New Lifestyle Awaits in the Valley

Lot 3 Thompsons Road, Tabbimoble 2472

Rural 2 2 4 Friday 28th July...

Those seeking absolute privacy and seclusion should be queuing up to view this beautiful 100 acre rural property on the edge of the Clarence Valley. Located only a...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Owner finds new home and must sell here!

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE

72 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however ... $385,000

Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however in this instance its 100% accurate. This is the only vacant block of land located in the...

JUST INSPECT IT

15 CHAPMAN STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 Auction

Every bit as good as the photos suggest, this property is expected to attract a lot of attention. Tidy, private, leafy and functional - properties of this quality...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND ONE HISTORIC BUILDING IN A PRIME GRAFTON LOCALE

155-157 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

1 1 Auction

CARVE out your dream home, develop units (4 unit complex DA approved), subdivide - all is possible here with the right approvals. Known locally as the Oddfellows...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!