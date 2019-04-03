Final chapter for historic bridge

The old Sportsmans Creek Bridge is finally being pulled down

THE removal of the old Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence has entered its final phase with a crane being brought in to lift free the truss spans.

Yesterday, a large barge and crane were shipped upstream from Harwood to commence the works and has since removed sections of the bridge.

Roads and Maritime Services Acting Director Northern Vicky Sisson said the trusses would be disassembled on land in Harwood and the timber will go to a timber salvaging company for reuse.

"Some of the timber will be donated to the Lawrence Museum for display. Time lapse photography of the bridge's removal is in progress and will be made available to the community once it is complete.”

In the meantime, local photographer Jake Murray captured some of the works being carried out this morning.

The timber bridge was closed following the opening of the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge in February 2018.