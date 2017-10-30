Final day of muster, a real love affair for Tania

WE DO: Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan, front left and Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon with some of the 'newlyweds'. Eighteen couples officially renewed their marriage vows on Sunday morning at the muster.

WE DO: Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan, front left and Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon with some of the 'newlyweds'. Eighteen couples officially renewed their marriage vows on Sunday morning at the muster. Lesley Apps

COUNTRY music star Tania Kernaghan was wearing her other "hat" yesterday morning at the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster, one of marriage celebrant.

After two great muster musical performances on Friday and Saturday, Kernaghan's finale was officiating a group marriage vow renewal.

Under the shade of a camphor laurel tree, the effervescent daughter from the first family of Australian country music conducted a specially prepared service.

Eighteen couples stood hand in hand as Kernaghan spoke about love and commitment in front of hundreds as the Muster's final day of activities got off to an auspicious start.

Following the service she presented each couple with a certificate, written and signed by the celebrant to commemorate the occasion.

The vow renewal idea was hatched by Kernaghan and muster organiser, and her friend of 20 years, Wendy Gordon.

"It was short and sweet but it was a wonderful experience," Kernaghan said.

"I felt very honoured

to be a part of something that was so special for people.

Kernaghan said she kept it "light-hearted" but vow renewal was still a serious thing.

"We had people who were married one year ago today to a couple married 56 years," she said.

"It was definitely a great thing to do, everyone was so happy."

Kernaghan said she had been a civil celebrant for years but did not really expect to get into ceremonies until she was much older.

"My music and television commitments keep me busy so I really only marry my friends or muso mates.

"This was such a different idea and a real treat.

"We might have to do it again next year."