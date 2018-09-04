Final decision

Scenes from the Extraordinary Council Meeting at Clarence Valley Council over the Treelands Dr, Yamba Rd intersection

Scenes from the Extraordinary Council Meeting at Clarence Valley Council over the Treelands Dr, Yamba Rd intersection Caitlan Charles

WE NEED to get on with it - they were the words of former Clarence Valley Council mayor Richie Williamson when it came to crunch time on the new motion for the intersection treatment of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

At the extraordinary meeting yesterday afternoon, councillors voted five-four to rescind the motion voted for at last week's council meeting to approve the traffic lights.

Armed with placards, a packed gallery heard Cr Karen Toms' new motion which would see a non-conforming roundabout adopted by council at an estimated cost of up to $500,000.

The rowdy crowd cheered and clapped when the motion was passed by a majority.

Cr Richie Williamson, who previously voted for the traffic lights, said it was no longer about traffic lights versus a roundabout.

"While it's not the safest option available to the council, it is the only option available to the council. We need to crack on with the design of the roundabout.”

Cr Arthur Lysaught said this was a chance for them to prepare for the future and they shouldn't be picking "band-aid” options.

"We went through hell to get this council to be Fit for the Future,” he said.

"My decision was based on my fiscal responsibility, but the smaller roundabout is a band-aid solution.

"If we're going to be doing a roundabout, we should be going a full blown roundabout.”

In response to Cr Lysaught's suggestion a $3.5m roundabout was the best alternative in the case of no traffic light, Cr Ellem said it was cute to suggest we needed a "gold-plated” roundabout now.

"(This option) requires less land acquisition but achieves a higher angle of deflection than option four (mini-roundabout),” he said. "Let common sense prevail over lunacy.”

Council will now complete a detailed design of the non-conforming roundabout at the intersection.