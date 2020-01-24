Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNERAL: Family and friends will farewell Donald Rabbitt today.
FUNERAL: Family and friends will farewell Donald Rabbitt today.
News

Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE funeral for a Goondiwindi tyre fitter who was killed in a tragic workplace incident at a Blackwater mine will be held today.

Donald Rabbitt, 33, was fatally injured while changing a tyre and rim at Curragh mine on January 12.

Mr Rabbitt was the beloved partner of Emma-Lee, much loved son of Robin and Megan and loved brother of Brendan, Jarra, Rebecca and Ralph.

He has been described as a treasured uncle, nephew and cousin, loved by his extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of "Donnie's" life, to be held at the Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre, 26 Russell Street, Goondiwindi at 2pm on Friday, January 24.

The service will be followed by interment at the Goondiwindi Cemetery.

coronado global resources curragh mine donald rabbitt funerals mining mining fatality mining industry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather Cars under branches, popular hotel's near miss, racecourse tragedy and a See Park giant struck by lightning; this Grafton suburb felt full wrath of wild storm.

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Clarence this weekend

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Clarence this weekend

        News From barefoot bowls to ride-on mower time trials, there is plenty happening around...

        ’Close your doors’: NSW’s power at capacity

        ’Close your doors’: NSW’s power at capacity

        Weather NSW’s power at capacity as state swelters in heat.

        Significant power outages due to wild storm

        Significant power outages due to wild storm

        News Many parts of Grafton and areas to the west and north out of power