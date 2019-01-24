Final focus on festival photo comp

SNAP DECISION: Infocus competition judges Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan look over the entries.

THREE of the Clarence Valley's best-known photographers came together to decide which photos will go big this year for some of the area's most talented amateur image-makers.

Really big, actually - the winners of the Plunge Infocus photo competition will be displayed in large format at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Judges Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan busily sorted through hundreds of photos that all showed a different interpretation of the "postcard" theme for this year's competition.

"It's always a real joy to judge the Plunge photo competition," Mr Hughes said.

"You always get an intriguing and inventive range of photos, especially in the youth category."

The photographers chose winners across four categories - youth, compact, mobile and digital - as well as choosing one to go on the cover of the Plunge Festival booklet.

"It's interesting to see how each of us interprets the brief, and our differing views on what comes out on top," Mr Hourigan said.

"Most of the time though, we are pretty close and we've always come away happy the images chosen are great representations of the brief.

"Some of the photos over the years have absolutely blown me away - the inventiveness and concepts that enthusiasts come up with really inspire all of us, I think."