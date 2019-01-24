Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNAP DECISION: Infocus competition judges Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan look over the entries.
SNAP DECISION: Infocus competition judges Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan look over the entries.
Lifestyle

Final focus on festival photo comp

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Jan 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE of the Clarence Valley's best-known photographers came together to decide which photos will go big this year for some of the area's most talented amateur image-makers.

Really big, actually - the winners of the Plunge Infocus photo competition will be displayed in large format at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Judges Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan busily sorted through hundreds of photos that all showed a different interpretation of the "postcard" theme for this year's competition.

"It's always a real joy to judge the Plunge photo competition," Mr Hughes said.

"You always get an intriguing and inventive range of photos, especially in the youth category."

The photographers chose winners across four categories - youth, compact, mobile and digital - as well as choosing one to go on the cover of the Plunge Festival booklet.

"It's interesting to see how each of us interprets the brief, and our differing views on what comes out on top," Mr Hourigan said.

"Most of the time though, we are pretty close and we've always come away happy the images chosen are great representations of the brief.

"Some of the photos over the years have absolutely blown me away - the inventiveness and concepts that enthusiasts come up with really inspire all of us, I think."

adam hourigan debrah novak infocus infocus photo competition plunge plunge festival simon hughes
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Lightning strike sparks fire and lucky escape

    premium_icon Lightning strike sparks fire and lucky escape

    News 'It was lucky we happened to be watching, otherwise it could have been much worse'

    Do you know these two men?

    Do you know these two men?

    Crime Police make appeal for information after malicious damage incident

    Eight-foot python meets its match

    premium_icon Eight-foot python meets its match

    News Young woman steps up to save dog's life

    Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    premium_icon Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    Politics Cansdell, Gilbert show hand on reform