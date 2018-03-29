FINAL GOOBYE: Henwood's say goodbye this Easter

FINAL GOODBYE: Kierra, Frankie, Eden, Wendy, Tegan, Ronnie and Richard Henwood on their last day at Henwood's Bakery.

FINAL GOODBYE: Kierra, Frankie, Eden, Wendy, Tegan, Ronnie and Richard Henwood on their last day at Henwood's Bakery. Caitlan Charles

WALKING into Henwood's Bakery on the Thursday before Easter Friday, it's all systems go with 4000 hot cross buns to pump out.

But this year, it was even crazier because it was their last day before closing after nearly 30 years in business.

Richard and Wendy Henwood have dedicated their life to the bakery, working long hours and giving up valuable family time to make their business work.

It's a bittersweet moment for the husband and wife, who are looking forward to having more time for themselves and their family.

"(It's sad to go), Wendy is crying because all the customers keep coming in and saying 'you can't leave',” Mr Henwood said.

"I haven't had a holiday in 29 years.”

With Richard working in the night and Wendy working through the day, they often pass each other on the road, and Wendy said last week, they would stop to have a conversation over a roundabout.

"We'd like to thank our loyal customers and sporting bodies, my head is just spinning,” Wendy said.

"(The day before Eater Friday) is always a crazy day, but with this on top of it, customers want to talk.

"Richard said he wanted to finish at Easter, he is the heart of the business.”

After closing yesterday, the family is heading to their caravan at the beach to relax for Easter.