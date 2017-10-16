21°
Final hurdle to adulthood for HSC students

Matt Thomas, Hannah Lenton, Venessa Phillips and Brittany Jefferee do some last minute preparation for Business Studies at South Grafton High.
Jenna Thompson
by

STUDIOUS Year 12 students around the Clarence Valley are about to discover if their hard work and extra study sessions have paid off with the first HSC exam commencing this morning.

Students around the state will sit the English Paper 1: Area of Study exam which focuses on different notions of 'Discovery'. The paper requires students to write an essay, a creative writing piece and answer five questions about a series of unseen texts within two hours.

"I'm not really nervous," South Grafton High School student Matt Thomas said. "I did okay in the trial exams so that should be a good gauge of how I will go."

Classmates Brittany Jefferee, Venessa Phillips and Hannah Lenton agreed the creative writing component of the exam, where students to write an original story based on either a visual or written stimulus given, would be the easiest to complete.

"It's going to be pretty nerve wracking but I'm confident with my creative writing because you can't really get it wrong," Ms Jefferee said.

Meanwhile, down river at Maclean High School, students Jemma Eather and Crystal Piper are more reflective of the next phase of their lives.

"I'm looking forward to travelling, catching up with family and thinking strongly about where I would like my life to take me," Ms Eather said.

"It's relieving to know that after all these years, all the hard work and the endless fun, we have the rest of our lives to look forward to," Ms Piper said. "It's sad to leave your friends behind, but when one door closes, another one opens."

