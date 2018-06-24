Final moments before prank turns fatal

Monalisa Perez shot and killed her YouTuber boyfriend Pedro Ruiz in a stunt gone wrong.

PORTIONS of a video released by police show the final moments before a young woman shoots dead her boyfriend in a YouTube stunt gone wrong.

The prosecutor in Norman County, Minnesota released a transcript and the portions of the video Pedro Ruiz III, 22, took with his pregnant girlfriend, Monalisa Perez, 20, last year.

The final video of the incident was not released because Norman County lawyer James Brue said it was "clearly offensive to common sensibilities", Fox News reported.

According to court documents, the couple had prepared the stunt hoping for it to go viral.

The video released by prosecutors shows the final moments before the YouTube stunt went tragically wrong.

Police said the couple set up two cameras outside their home in Halstad, Minnesota. Their three-year-old daughter was watching, along with about 30 other people.

Perez, who was pregnant with the couple's second child at the time, was heard in the video telling Mr Ruiz she could not shoot him.

Mr Ruiz asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 caliber handgun while he held an encyclopaedia to his chest.

He assured her that he had done it before with a different book.

"I can't do it babe," Perez said. "I'm so scared. [inaudible] my heart is beating out of [inaudible]."

In the stunt, Perez had to shoot at a thick book her boyfriend was holding — but the bullet went through the book.

Mr Ruiz compares the size of the bullet to his watch for scale.

"Babe, if I kill you what's gonna happen to my life. Like no, this isn't OK," she said. "I don't want to be responsible."

Mr Ruiz replied: "As long as you hit the book, you'll be fine. Come on."

The bullet went through the book, killing Mr Ruiz on June 26, 2017.

In December 2017, Perez pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. The young mum will serve her sentence in 30-day instalments each year for six years.

Before his death, Mr Ruiz was an up-and-coming YouTube star.

The couple had a presence on the site by performing pranks including eating a doughnut with baby powder sprinkled on top.

However, his new YouTube channel was going to follow him doing outrageous stunts, FOX 9 reported. Mr Ruiz said he was inspired by MTV shows Jack*ss and Nitro Circus.

"I may fail, but if I fail I want to die trying. We're all going to die anyways - it's just a matter of how and when," Mr Ruiz was heard saying in one of his videos.

In another video released by prosecutors, Mr Ruiz was heard saying he could die from the stunt but had "confidence that my girlfriend will hit the book and not me."

"So if I'm going to die, I'm pretty much ready to go to heaven right now. If I die, I'll be ready for Jesus," he said.

"He probably won't accept me into the pearly gates because of how stupid this is, but I have confidence that my girlfriend will hit the book and not me," he said.

