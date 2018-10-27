Last photos of Queensland murder victim surface

Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley the day before she was killed. Picture: Supplied.

PHOTOS of Queensland murder victim Toyah Cordingley, 24, taken in her final moments alive have surfaced on social media as the hunt for her killer continues.

The pictures show Ms Cordingley handing out samples of camel dairy milk at Barr St Markets, a wholefood store and pharmacy in Cairns, the day before her death.

Ms Cordingley worked for Barr St Wholehealth Pharmacy and Healthfoods in Earlville, The Cairns Post reports.

The pharmacy retail business shared images on Sunday afternoon of the blonde-haired woman wearing a green uniform shirt, black pants and a black cloth headband while pouring tasting cups for customers.

Ms Cordingley vanished after she took a dog for a walk at Wangetti Beach, about 40kms north of Cairns, on Sunday. Her body was discovered in the dunes by her father, who was leading a search party, the following day. Her "larger than average dog", identified as a German shepherd cross, great dane, mastiff, was found tied up at the scene.

Queensland Police later said Ms Cordingley had sustained "visible, violent injuries" before her death.

Despite receiving over 240 pieces of information from the public since launching an investigation into the animal lover's death, police are still scouring for clues, and a crime scene remains in place.

Forensic dogs and SES volunteers combed the beach on Thursday, a day after police doorknocked homes near the beach and requested DNA samples.

"They're just elimination samples ... purely voluntary," Detective Inspector Sonia Smith told reporters.

Ms Smith said 50 of the leads produced by the public were being followed up by investigators but police are still calling for anyone with information to come forward.

"We need to get answers for Toyah's family," Ms Smith said.

Crime Stoppers displays will be established over the weekend at the Rusty's Markets in Cairns and at Wangetti beach in the hopes it will jog the memory of any other witnesses.

"It doesn't matter how small or how big they think the information is, please come forward," Ms Smith said.

Regular users of the Wangetti car park at the southern end of the beach and anyone who may have interacted with Ms Cordingley when she visited Rusty's Markets on Sunday between midday and 1pm are of particular interest to investigators.

Ms Smith said the public had provided dashcam footage from October 21 on the Captain Cook Highway between the beach's northern and southern car parks, but more footage would be welcomed.

- With AAP