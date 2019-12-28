Final round for ‘the little course’

IN A sobering reminder of the challenges in keeping alive community institutions, Westlawn Golf Course will officially close on Sunday.

Westlawn Golf Club issued a statement confirming what many suspected, they would not take on control of the historic course from the Clarence River Jockey Club.

There will be one final round this Sunday and the WGC encourage everyone to come and enjoy the course one last time before its closure.

The WGC issued a statement late on Friday night, indicating the revelations concerning plans from the CRJC to install a new training track and water tank represented too big a risk for the fledgling organisation.

The course closure would have meant club members and sponsors would not have been gaurunteed access or exposure all year round.

“It was with great sadness that all the countless hours of canvassing support in membership and sponsorship to keep the golf course open has sadly been roadblocked by CRJC plans for their new dam and training track,” a spokesperson said.

“After our recent committee meeting we have decided that it would be ludicrous to take up the possible 12 month lease only to be told the course would be closed for dam construction for up to six months with no provision for repair of course damage.

“It would be unfair to ask members to pay an annual membership of $115 to be told the course will be closed for the CRJC construction plans.”

Captain John Blanch said it was a difficult decision to not go ahead but felt “there was no long term viability with the CRJC future plans now clearly evident.

“We had a five year business plan, secure machinery deal, volunteers ready to go but sadly the jockey club has other priorities for the land space,” he said.

“While we understand that it is in the middle of the racetrack, it is Crown Land – not racecourse land that they lease.”

“I think the dam could go in middle of greyhound track, service both venues and training track kept in current location perhaps revamped to keep everyone happy.”

The WGC had now negotiated a partnership with Grafton Golf Club and said it looked forward to continuing at the new venue.

Commencing on February 2, the new format will involve a 7.30am tee-off Sundays with membership costing $10 plus a $10 Grafton Golf Club social golf fee. Members can also play for $10 on Mondays and Fridays at 8.30am.

“We would like to acknowledge the efforts of all foundation members, life members and current players and attempt to continue the club tradition at the new venue in Grafton District Golf Club in South Grafton,” the spokesperson said.

“Thanks to Mark Harvison and the Grafton committee for proposing a reasonable financial deal for our golfers to keep playing.”