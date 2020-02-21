Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A couple say there’s going to be a “f---ing riot” after making a grim discovery in their new Darwin quarantine camp.
A couple say there’s going to be a “f---ing riot” after making a grim discovery in their new Darwin quarantine camp.
Offbeat

Final straw for quarantined cruise couple

by Jackie Sinnerton
21st Feb 2020 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gold Coast couple who hit world headlines for their inventiveness in getting their favourite tipple delivered by drone to the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived to a dry camp in Darwin.

Jan and Dave Binskin from Palm Beach were flown to the mine site in Darwin from the ship in Japan this week to find there will be no alcohol in the camp where they will be quarantined for another fortnight.

Dave Binskin had wine delivered by drone while quarantined on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama. Picture: Facebook
Dave Binskin had wine delivered by drone while quarantined on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama. Picture: Facebook

With their usual Aussie-blue dry humour the couple took to Facebook to highlight the lack of alcohol after their long haul drama stuck in a ship's cabin.

"Just advised it's a dry camp there is Gunner be a F***ing riot man in the trenches," they posted.

The Binskins travelled to Darwin this week to be quarantined for another two weeks at the Howard Springs mining compound. Picture: Facebook
The Binskins travelled to Darwin this week to be quarantined for another two weeks at the Howard Springs mining compound. Picture: Facebook

They said there was irony in the fact that officials were worried that old people would fall over.

Many of their followers reacted that this was the last straw for the quarantined couple

alcohol cornavirus diamond princess evacuation health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marking the spot of one of our potholes

        premium_icon Marking the spot of one of our potholes

        Council News There’s plenty of potholes around thanks to recent flooding, but for one person, this one deserved some extra attention

        Clean up in aisle five for our fireys at the Grafton Rowing Club

        premium_icon Clean up in aisle five for our fireys at the Grafton Rowing...

        Water Sports It’s a messy job but it’s one our heroes made short work of last week

        Day on the greens a hit in Coutts

        premium_icon Day on the greens a hit in Coutts

        News Dementia outreach program teams up with local club

        Emergencies double up for the Clarence

        premium_icon Emergencies double up for the Clarence

        News Emergency services in the Clarence Valley were kept busy on Thursday with two...