Final whistle sounds for CBD sports store

Mark Sullivan's expertise in sports equipment when his store Sportspower in Prince St, Grafton, closes at the end of next month. Tim Howard

LOSING 33 years of expertise in providing Grafton's sport-loving public the gear they need to perform at their best is going to leave a hole in the city's sporting life.

Grafton Sportspower owner Mark Sullivan has announced he will shut up shop on February 25.

"As long as we've got stock in the shop to sell - it's been crazy here ever since I put up those signs in the window a couple of days ago," Mr Sullivan said.

He said he had been flooded with messages of support since the news got out.

"People have been telling me they won't know what they're going to do once the shop's shut," he said.

"That's the beauty of having 33 years in the job, you have all this knowledge to give to people, things like sports shoes, you can see if people pronate or not, or making sure people get the right cricket bat or hockey stick to suit them."

Mr Sullivan said he operated from the current store for 18 years, but opened the shop 33 years ago.

"We had three shops in Prince St in that time," he said.

"The first was at 83, 70 and now 34.

"Our lease is up in this store and I had the choice of moving to another place or closing up. I felt it was time to close."

He said there had been many changes in sports equipment and sports, but the traditional ones were still going strong in Grafton.

"Hockey, football - all

the codes - and cricket gear are still selling well," he said.