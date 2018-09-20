Finalists for short story competition announced

Bethany McAlpine is one of the ten finalists selected in The Long Way Home short story competition.

IT was a tough process arriving at just 10, but judges of The Long Way Home short story competition have selected their finalists.

"We want everyone who entered to know that the quality was very high,” said local writer Claire Aman who was one of the judges assigned with difficult task. "If only we could have had a top 20.”

The 10 finalists chosen are:

Bethany McAlpine (Broken Glass)

Cathy Callaghan (View From a Bridge)

Sarah McKenzie (Soul Place)

Stephanie Haines (Breimba)

Samantha Lovejoy (The Long Way Home)

Kelly Harrison (It's Not Me, It's Her)

Gaye Sprenglewski (A Picture of Home)

Penni Sharrock (Boy)

Margaret Staff (Instinctive)

Ron Heron (Fishing With the Dolphins, by the Yaegl People).

Uncle Ron Heron and the Yaegl people are one of the finalists in The Long Way Home short story competition. Adam Hourigan

The judging panel that also included journalist and writer Erin Brady and Gumbaynggirr woman Daily Examiner columnist and consultant Janelle Brown, were all moved by the emotional depth in many of the stories according to Ms Aman.

"We were looking for well-crafted, imaginative stories with a local flavour. But we got so much more. People used the Long Way Home theme in such original ways. Each judge had their different favourites, and it was a tough job whittling the long-list down to 10,” she said.

The stories will be published in a book The Long Way Home - Stories from the Clarence Valley 2018 out later in the year.

A shortlist of three will also be announced in the next few weeks, the overall winner revealed at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea on October 29.

"We congratulate every Clarence Valley writer for putting pen to paper and creating a story for this competition,” said Ms Aman. "We encourage you all to keep writing, and to enter again in 2019.”