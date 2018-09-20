Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bethany McAlpine is one of the ten finalists selected in The Long Way Home short story competition.
Bethany McAlpine is one of the ten finalists selected in The Long Way Home short story competition. Contributed
Community

Finalists for short story competition announced

Lesley Apps
by
20th Sep 2018 2:15 PM

IT was a tough process arriving at just 10, but judges of The Long Way Home short story competition have selected their finalists.

"We want everyone who entered to know that the quality was very high,” said local writer Claire Aman who was one of the judges assigned with difficult task. "If only we could have had a top 20.”

The 10 finalists chosen are:

  • Bethany McAlpine (Broken Glass)
  • Cathy Callaghan (View From a Bridge)
  • Sarah McKenzie (Soul Place)
  • Stephanie Haines (Breimba)
  • Samantha Lovejoy (The Long Way Home)
  • Kelly Harrison (It's Not Me, It's Her)
  • Gaye Sprenglewski (A Picture of Home)
  • Penni Sharrock (Boy)
  • Margaret Staff (Instinctive)
  • Ron Heron (Fishing With the Dolphins, by the Yaegl People).

Uncle Ron Heron and the Yaegl people are one of the finalists in The Long Way Home short story competition.
Uncle Ron Heron and the Yaegl people are one of the finalists in The Long Way Home short story competition. Adam Hourigan

The judging panel that also included journalist and writer Erin Brady and Gumbaynggirr woman Daily Examiner columnist and consultant Janelle Brown, were all moved by the emotional depth in many of the stories according to Ms Aman.

"We were looking for well-crafted, imaginative stories with a local flavour. But we got so much more. People used the Long Way Home theme in such original ways. Each judge had their different favourites, and it was a tough job whittling the long-list down to 10,” she said.

The stories will be published in a book The Long Way Home - Stories from the Clarence Valley 2018 out later in the year.

A shortlist of three will also be announced in the next few weeks, the overall winner revealed at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea on October 29.

"We congratulate every Clarence Valley writer for putting pen to paper and creating a story for this competition,” said Ms Aman. "We encourage you all to keep writing, and to enter again in 2019.”

  • More information about The Long Way Home project can be found via its website or Facebook page.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Environment The rain comes as welcome relief, but is it enough to keep our agricultural industries going?

    Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    premium_icon Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    News Press kit suggested group used 'mind control' techniques, court told

    • 20th Sep 2018 2:42 PM
    Development labelled dangerous

    premium_icon Development labelled dangerous

    Council News Maud Lane issue becomes focal point

    This will be the best 50 cents you spend all week

    This will be the best 50 cents you spend all week

    Business How Australia's best value news deal is even better right now

    Local Partners