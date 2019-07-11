Power of Jacarandas gains momentum

WELL DONE: An effective social media marketing strategy that saw an influx of Chinese tourists descend on Grafton for last year's Jacaranda Festival has resulted in a tourism award nomination for Clarence Valley Council and the Jacaranda Festival.

THE Grafton Jacaranda Festival and Clarence Valley Council have both been announced as finalists in this year's Destination North Coast Regional Tourism Awards.

While they have been nominated in different subcategories, the two organisations' end games are the same - to promote Grafton's jacarandas.

Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder said becoming a finalist was a huge endorsement for the festival and everything it stood for.

"Recognition alongside other great events in the region means we are one of the best and that is a fantastic acknowledgement," he said.

"The Grafton Jacaranda Festival has been built on 85 years of hard work by many volunteers and businesses throughout the Clarence Valley and now we have the opportunity to be recognised for it.

"Winning the category outright would be the icing on the cake for the festival and a fitting tribute to this anniversary year."

Mr Blackadder said the festival had evolved over the years to be able to maintain its local tradition while still catering for the growing tourist market.

"We've recognised that growth in the event is being driven by day-trip tourists as well as interstate and international visitors," he said.

"Ensuring this important market is being appropriately catered for provides many flow-on benefits for Grafton and the region, including bolstering the local economy and showcasing our beautiful natural attributes.

"Above all this, the festival is a celebration of inclusiveness, friendship and where everybody belongs and something we should all be very proud of."

Clarence Valley Council, which was also nominated last year in the marketing category, will have another tilt at taking home a coveted tourism award.

Destination management officer Lou Gumb said this time they decided to concentrate their entry on their campaign to promote the jacaranda season in Grafton.

"For council it was about marketing the jacaranda season rather than the festival alone," Ms Gumb said.

"People are coming to see the trees outside the festival days.

"We promoted it heavily to Chinese Australians and Chinese internationals. Last year Chinese international visitors were the third-highest group to visit (after Sydney and Brisbane residents)."

She said their new hash tag #graftonjacarandaseason had 600 people using it on social media platform Instagram already, while their more established tag #myclarencevalley had been used by more than 27,000 people.

"We measure success through images we see on Instagram," Ms Gumb said.

"They are like a purple army of ambassadors and with every spring their numbers grow."

Other strategies included a Chinese language option on the My Clarence Valley website's Jacaranda Season section and the printed material handed out to visitors at See Park.

"We also ran an advertisement during the Sydney Film Festival and used social influencers to promote the jacaranda season and hash tag."

Ms Gumb said the council had been surveying visitors for the past three years and was starting to see direct results.

"More and more people are coming from out of the area to see the trees, they're staying longer and visiting other places in the Clarence Valley while they are here," she said.

"We're blooming pumped about being nominated again."

Winners will be announced on August 1 at the Destination North Coast Regional Tourism Awards dinner, to be held at South West Rocks.