Iluka's main break-water wall covered in foam. Photo: Karen von Ahlefeldt
FINALLY: Breakwall to be repaired in Lower Clarence

Caitlan Charles
13th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

AFTER BEING battered and broken by rough seas and big storms, work is finally under way to repair the Iluka Breakwall.

Mr Gulaptis said the repairs are scheduled to be completed this month, pending weather conditions.

"The Iluka breakwater on the northern side of the Clarence River helps to train the river entrance for boating.

"The recently completed $2 million structural upgrade to the Iluka breakwater has improved the effectiveness and life of the breakwater.

"However, storms over the past couple of years have resulted in damage to sections of the breakwater, in particular the end 100 metres.

"While repairs are being undertaken, access to the beach and to the breakwater will be temporarily disrupted, so we appreciate the community's patience and support while the works are completed," he said.

Soil Conservation Services have been engaged to undertake the repairs to the Breakwater to a value of $597,334, with repairs supported by the NSW Government's Coastal Infrastructure Program.

"This important program supports local economies and benefits commercial fishing fleets and leisure boating along our coastline through repairs to maritime assets on Crown land such as breakwaters, training walls, mooring and berthing facilities," Mr Gulaptis said.

