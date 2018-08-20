FINALLY: Wide-spread rain expected in the Clarence Valley

According to BOM Stanthorpe is unlikely to see another downpour any time soon. A child splashes in a puddle

THERE could finally be some relief across the Clarence Valley with the potential of more than 50mm of rain in the forecast later this week.

Weatherzone Senior Meteorologist Brett Dutschke said to expect cold nights and mornings with areas of frost, dry winds and clear skies during the week.

Sea breezes will start to develop mid-week with wind turning more easterly which will bring moisture and some cloud off the ocean.

"This will warm up the nights but cool down the days,” Mr Dutschke said.

"There's a good chance of some rain which could start as early as Friday, but most likely on the weekend, and at this stage potentially fairly widespread.”

He said there was a good chance the Clarence Valley will receive its highest rainfall since early June or even beyond.

"We are likely to see widespread 15 to 30mm, but potential for more than 50mm,” he said.

The rain coming is initially forming from a weak low pressure off the coast but will merge with an inland system coming from the west.