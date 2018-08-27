Finals preview: How every club can win week 1

WILL Melbourne v Geelong come down to another kick after the siren?

Can Alastair Clarkson come up with a master plan in the next two weeks to outsmart his protege Damien Hardwick?

Can Brodie Grundy lead Collingwood to another epic interstate win?

And how many injured stars can GWS play against the Swans?

Herald Sun experts Jon Ralph and Sam Landsberger answer the burning questions for the first week of finals.

FIRST QUALIFYING FINAL

RICHMOND v HAWTHORN

THE KEY MATCH-UP: JAMES FRAWLEY v JACK RIEWOLDT

The Coleman medallist is in the form of his life at 29 and, in an anticipated low-scoring strangle under the MCG lights, you suspect the No. 1 target will be the biggest threat. Riewoldt's 4.0 in Round 3 against the Hawks was his equal third-biggest bag for the season. Lock Frawley in for a return after back stiffness.

HOW RICHMOND CAN WIN

Pressure. Richmond saved its searing best for September last year and enters this year on the back of a dream injury run with its game-breakers firing. Tigers have won their past two against Hawthorn and their past 21 at the 'G. Plus, it's Dusty's 200th game.

HOW HAWTHORN CAN WIN

Alastair Clarkson. The four-time premiership coach has 13 days to plot the downfall of his protégé, Damien Hardwick, and that would worry Richmond fans. Geelong's corridor game and the Dogs' keepings-off (131 marks) game almost brought the Tigers unstuck. Hawthorn's potent blend of both styles might just be the cure to Richmond's MCG dominance.

Can Dustin Martin repeat his epic 2017 finals series? Picture: Michael Klein

HAWTHORN INJURY ROOM

Grant Birchall (knee) test

Jon Ceglar (calf) test

James Frawley (back) likely

James Sicily (wrist) likely

Daniel Howe (suspension) available

RICHMOND INJURY ROOM

Kane Lambert (ankle) test

Dan Butler (ankle) test

Jacob Townsend (ankle) TBC

WHO WILL WINS AND WHY

Hot head James Sicily - who is built for finals - and tagger Daniel Howe are ideal inclusions, while Hawthorn's bottom bunch (Harry Morrison, James Worpel, Kaiden Brand, Conor Nash and Ricky Henderson) enter primed after grabbing big moments in recent finals-type games.

Hawthorn by 2.

TAB ODDS

Richmond $1.40 v Hawthorn $3 (Line -15.5)

Beware master coach Alastair Clarkson.

FIRST ELIMINATION FINAL

MELBOURNE v GEELONG

THE KEY MATCH-UP: JAMES HARMES v PATRICK DANGERFIELD

Melbourne's new No. 4 has evolved into a tough, attacking weapon. Harmes is among the AFL's most improved and was shifted on to Dangerfield at halftime in Round 18. The Brownlow medallist finished with 28 disposals after lodging 21 in the first half. Expect 'Goody' to back his boy in again.

HOW MELBOURNE CAN WIN

Melbourne was 0-7 against teams in the top half of the ladder after Round 21. It is 2-0 against fellow finalists since - and belief is snowballing. Co-captain Jack Viney will return and saddle up against Joel Selwood, while Mitch Hannan is a handy replacement for Dean Kent. The Demons' percentage of 131.4 is their best since 1964 … their last premiership.

HOW GEELONG CAN WIN

Don't underestimate the past fortnight. The Cats have gone back to basics, kicked 46 goals and won by a combined 235 points as the synergy of Dangerfield, Selwood, Duncan, Hawkins and Kelly has soared. And then there's the Holy Trinity's biggest name, Gary Ablett, who has waited eight years for a return to September.

MELBOURNE INJURY ROOM

Dean Kent (shoulder) TBC

Dom Tyson (wrist) TBC

Joel Smith (collarbone) available

Jayden Hunt (ankle) likely

Jack Viney (toe) likely

Bernie Vince (AC joint) 3-5 weeks

Jesse Hogan (foot) season

Jake Lever (knee) season

GEELONG INJURY ROOM

Wylie Buzza (foot) TBC

Rhys Stanley (calf) test

Esava Ratugolea (ankle) available

Cory Gregson (foot) season

Nakia Cockatoo (knee) season

WHO WILL WIN AND WHY

Since 2011 Geelong is 1-9 after a bye with its sole victory courtesy of Isaac Smith's sprayed set shot after the siren. The Demons have lost to Geelong after the siren twice this year but Max Gawn, likely opposed to Ryan Abbott, and his priceless palms will ensure this one is iced earlier.

Melbourne by 23.

TAB ODDS

Melbourne $1.75 v Geelong $2.10 (Line -3.5)

Max Gawn dominated against GWS. Picture: Michael Klein

SECOND ELIMINATION FINAL

SYDNEY v GWS GIANTS

KEY MATCH-UP: LANCE FRANKLIN v PHIL DAVIS

Last week Davis was holding Franklin in check before his back injury saw him hobbling forward, allowing Franklin to explode with 5.4 and five inside-50s.

HOW SYDNEY CAN WIN

The Swans played the long game this weekend, resting Franklin and Luke Parker in a move that ruined their top-four hopes but ensured they would be cherry ripe for week one of the finals. Against GWS in Round 22 the Giants beat up the Sydney midfield until injuries ravaged them and cost them the match, so Sydney's senior midfield core need to lift on their showing from that fixture.

HOW GWS CAN WIN

His name is Toby Greene and he is a superstar when fully fit. Greene will be available for the first final and ready to strut his stuff on the big stage he loves so much. But with all six of the Giants' injured players available, how many can they slot back in given Deledio's injury issues and potential to break down?

Toby Greene will return for the finals.

SYDNEY INJURY LIST

Dan Hannebery (corked knee) available

Lance Franklin (groin) available

Luke Parker (groin) available

GWS INJURY LIST

Brett Deledio (calf) available

Toby Greene (hamstring) available

Ryan Griffen (hamstring) available

Aidan Corr (groin) available

Matt De Boer (hamstring) available

Sam Taylor (hamstring) available

WHO WILL WIN AND WHY

These two teams are so evenly matched that the venue has to come into play. Sydney has won five of the six SCG clashes between the two sides, the most recent in Round 3 this year. With wins against Melbourne, GWS and Collingwood in the past month, it's still hard to tip against the Swans on their home deck despite an ordinary record there this year.

Swans by 17

TAB ODDS

Sydney $1.70 GWS $2.15 (Line -5.5)

… and so will Buddy.

SECOND QUALIFYING FINAL

WEST COAST v COLLINGWOOD

KEY MATCH-UP: BRODIE GRUNDY v SCOTT LYCETT

Lycett's form will win him a fat contract but he has still kicked only 10 goals and averaged 13 possessions per game. Grundy has added contested marking to a superb running game that means he is an extra midfielder for the Pies.

HOW WEST COAST CAN WIN

Home-ground advantage is a good start. The Pies got their first look at Optus Stadium against Fremantle but West Coast has win nine of its 12 games there this year. With Nic Naitanui and Andrew Gaff gone and Josh Kennedy touch-and-go, it's all about team effort and midfield depth instead of stars getting them over the line.

HOW COLLINGWOOD CAN WIN

Multiple targets. The Pies have five players averaging more than 1.5 goals per game, a rare statistic even in today's era of multiple targets. Jeremy McGovern will want to mark everything in sight but in Jordan De Goey, Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Thomas and Jaidyn Stephenson the Pies will try to separate West Coast's back six so the Gov and Tom Barrass can't win the aerial battles.

Brodie Grundy is effectively an extra midfielder for the Magpies. Pictures: Michael Klein

WEST COAST INJURY ROOM

Josh Kennedy (shin) test

Lewis Jetta (calf)

Nic Naitanui (knee) season

COLLINGWOOD INJURY ROOM

Adam Treloar (hamstrings) test

Tyson Goldsack (knee) available

Jeremy Howe (thigh) available

Darcy Moore (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Ben Reid (calf) TBC

WHO WILL WIN AND WHY

Eleven years after the Pies knocked over West Coast in a stunning overtime victory at Subiaco, Collingwood will do it again. Midfield power, ruck dominance, a versatile forward line, belief in Buckley's system.

Collingwood by 12.

TAB ODDS

West Coast $1.65 v Collingwood $2.25 (Line -6.5)