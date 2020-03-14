Finals action gets underway for CRCA Premier League

Matt Dougherty hits a boundary to pick up his 100 for GI Hotel Tucabia in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League round four match between GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst on Saturday, 2nd December, 2018.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

CRCA CRICKET: The first round of finals action in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League gets underway today, with some scintillating cricket action expected around the grounds.

There was very little to separate the top four teams, with Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel securing the minor premiership, followed by South Services, Easts/Westlawn and Brothers Clocktower rounding out the top four.

The rivalry between this season’s two top teams will continue this weekend, with Tuc-Cop GI Hotel squaring off against South Services at Ulmarra Showground, while Easts/Westlawn will play Brothers Clocktower at JJ Lawrence Fields.

With a guaranteed grand final spot on the lines, Tuc-Cop GI Hotel have been the dominate force in the competition since Christmas, and enjoyed a solid win over Brothers to end their regular season campaign.

South Services also enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory in the final round of the regular season, accounting for Coutts Crossing in comprehensive fashion, thanks to a 57 from Anthony Dickson and a four-wicket haul from Chris Cleaver.

For the joint venture Easts/Westlawn this season will be the first taste of finals cricket and will fancy their chances against Brothers.

Easts/Westlawn are the only side Brothers have yet to score a victory over in the 2019/20 season, but in a do-or-die clash anything is possible.

GAME DAY: Tuc-Cop GI Hotel play South Services at Ulmarra, while Easts/Westlawn take on Brothers Clocktower at JJ Lawrence Fields. Both games start at 12.30pm.